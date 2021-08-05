Fastenal's Daily Sales Resume Strong Growth in July

Fastenal reported its July sales results on Thursday, showing a strong daily sales growth month for the distributor after an underwhelming June and May.

The Winona, MN-based company posted total July sales of $492 million, up 4.7 percent year-over-year and down 7.8 percent from June. Fastenal's July daily sales were up 9.7 percent — a healthy acceleration from June's 1.7 percent growth and a 3.2 percent decline in May.

Geographically, Fastenal's July US sales increased 8.2 percent year-over-year (-1.3 percent in June); increased 20.5 percent in Canada/Mexico (+23.1 percent in June); and increased 11.5 percent to the rest of international (+14.1 percent in June).

Read More: Fastenal, Grainger Address Challenges in Labor, Transportation Costs (published Aug. 4)

By end market, Fastenal's July sales increased 22.5 percent year-over-year to manufacturing customers (+24.3 percent in June) and increased 9.5 percent to non-residential construction customers (+2.5 percent in June).

By product line, Fastenal's July fastener sales grew 22.3 percent year-over-year (+24.4 percent in June), while safety sales — which surged as high as 136 percent in May 2020 and have regulated since — were down 5.4 percent (-30.3 percent in June).

Other notes from Fastenal's July sales report: