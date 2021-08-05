Fastenal's Daily Sales Resume Strong Growth in July

It was a solid rebound after daily sales had marginal June growth and declined in May.

Aug 5th, 2021
Mike Hockett
I Stock 1314625735
iStock

Fastenal reported its July sales results on Thursday, showing a strong daily sales growth month for the distributor after an underwhelming June and May.

The Winona, MN-based company posted total July sales of $492 million, up 4.7 percent year-over-year and down 7.8 percent from June. Fastenal's July daily sales were up 9.7 percent — a healthy acceleration from June's 1.7 percent growth and a 3.2 percent decline in May.

Geographically, Fastenal's July US sales increased 8.2 percent year-over-year (-1.3 percent in June); increased 20.5 percent in Canada/Mexico (+23.1 percent in June); and increased 11.5 percent to the rest of international (+14.1 percent in June).

Read More: Fastenal, Grainger Address Challenges in Labor, Transportation Costs (published Aug. 4)

By end market, Fastenal's July sales increased 22.5 percent year-over-year to manufacturing customers (+24.3 percent in June) and increased 9.5 percent to non-residential construction customers (+2.5 percent in June).

By product line, Fastenal's July fastener sales grew 22.3 percent year-over-year (+24.4 percent in June), while safety sales — which surged as high as 136 percent in May 2020 and have regulated since — were down 5.4 percent (-30.3 percent in June).

Other notes from Fastenal's July sales report:

  • National accounts daily sales growth was 15.0 percent year-over-year, identical to June
  • Non-national accounts daily sales growth was 3.0 percent year-over-year, compared to an 11.0 percent June decline
  • 72.0 percent of Fastenal's top 100 national accounts grew sales in July, up from 71.0 percent in June
  • 67.0 percent of Fastenal's public branches were growing sales in July, up from 68.8 percent in June
  • Fastenal ended July with a total headcount of 20,320, essentially identical to June and down 0.4 percent year-over-year
    • Total full-time selling headcount of 13,387 was down 1.6 percent YoY, with in-market locations headcount (11,338) up 0.3 percent and non-in-market headcount (2,049) up 9.5 percent
    • Distribution/transportation full-time headcount of 2,686 was up 3.9 percent YoY
    • Manufacturing full-time headcount of 629 was down 0.5 percent YoY
    • Administrative full-time headcount of 1,528 was up 10.2 percent YoY
Related
Warehouse I8wgbd
Fastenal, Grainger Address Challenges in Labor, Transportation Costs
Aug 4th, 2021
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal to Pay $168K, Offer Positions to Resolve Hiring Discrimination
Aug 3rd, 2021
Fastenal Ereccx
Fastenal Reports Steady Q2 as Construction Boom Balances PPE Sales Dip
Jul 13th, 2021
I Stock 1322942147
Distributors’ Next PPE Challenge: What to Do With All Those Face Masks?
Jun 24th, 2021
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France.
Amazon's Sales Growth Decelerates as Pandemic Shopping Surge Calms
The e-commerce behemoth is expecting Q3 sales growth of 10 to 16%, far below the 41% rate it had in Q1.
Jul 30th, 2021
This May 8, 2019 photo shows a Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator, right, rear, at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Caterpillar Revenues Rise on Increased Equipment Demand
Second quarter revenue topped Wall Street expectations as construction sales spiked 40% year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2021
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Sales Returned to YoY Growth in Q2 as E-Commerce Sales Hit 40%
The company had seen year-over-year sales declines since well before the pandemic began.
Jul 30th, 2021
Grainger I Stock
Grainger's Non-Pandemic Sales Jumped 31% in Q2, Gross Margin Stabilizes
The company's net profit nearly doubles from a year earlier, largely due to divestments made in 2020.
Jul 30th, 2021
1
Compressors Lead Major Q2 Growth at Ingersoll Rand
Orders for compressors grew by more than 40% year-over-year, while revenue was up more than 30%.
Jul 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c
Dorner Addition Sends Columbus McKinnon's Sales Up 53%
At 24%, organic growth was robust as well.
Jul 29th, 2021
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' Had Its Best Sales Quarter Ever in Q2
Sales jumped 47% year-over-year and were up slightly from Q1, though the company is implementing pricing actions to offset increased costs.
Jul 29th, 2021
A line of Southwest Air Boeing 737 jets are parked near the company's production plant while being stored at Paine Field Friday, April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and revenue topped expectations, as the giant aircraft maker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history. Boeing said Wednesday, July 28, 2021, that it earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Boeing Has First Profitable Quarter Since 2019
Boeing earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Jul 28th, 2021
Stanley Bd Asd
Tools & Storage Leads Stanley Black & Decker's Major Q2 Organic Growth
The tools, storage and security products giant is expecting continued significant gains for the rest of the year.
Jul 27th, 2021
2019 03 19 01 03 2642924998
Snap-On's Organic Sales Surged 42.5% in Q2
That's up from a 16.3 percent organic sales gain in Q1, and exceeds performance from 2019 as well.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Motion Sdf
GPC Raises Outlook for Motion as Q2 Sales Jump Nearly 20%
Genuine Parts Co. said Industrial segment sales trends improved among virtually all industrial product categories and industries served.
Jul 22nd, 2021