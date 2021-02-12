MRC Global Closed 27 Locations in 2020, Cut Nearly 600 Employees

While sales improved considerably since Q2, they were still down 24 percent in Q4 — the same year-over-year deficit MRC had a year earlier.

Feb 12th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Mrc 2
MRC Global

MRC Global, which brands itself as the largest global distributor of PVF products and services, reported its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, showing that while year-over-year and sequential sales continued to improve since the height of the pandemic's impacts, they were still down by the same considerable deficit that the company had a year earlier.

Houston-based MRC — No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — said it closed five facilities in Q4 and 27 in 2020, while reducing headcount by 73 in Q4 and 597 in 2020. The company noted that about two-thirds of its recent cost reductions were structural. MRC lowered its operating costs by $113 million in 2020 compared to 2019. It reduced debt by $105 million in Q4 and by $255 million for the full year, ending the year with a net debt of $264 million — almost half of what it started 2020 with.

Mrc Global ErMRC reported Q4 total sales of $579 million, down 24 percent year-over-year (identical to Q4 2019), and down about 1 percent sequentially from Q3. Those figures compare with Q3 sales that were down 38 percent year-over-year and down 4 percent sequentially. MRC said that sequentially, the flat sales came amid growth in both the gas utilities and upstream production sectors, offset by declines in the midstream pipeline and downstream and industrial sectors. Year-over-year, the sales decline was across all sectors and segments besides gas utilities, which had significant growth.

E-commerce represented 39 percent of MRC's Q4 revenue, and 35 percent of full-year 2020 revenue, including 42 percent in North America.

MRC's Q4 gross profit margin was 15.5 percent, down from 17.1 percent a year earlier and 19.5 percent in Q3. Adjusted Q4 gross profit was 19.7 percent, identical to a year earlier. Q4 operating loss was $7 million, compared to a $10 million loss a year earlier and a $14 million profit in Q3.

MRC took a Q4 net loss of $5 million, compared to a $24 million loss a year earlier and a $3 million profit in Q3.

  • By geography in Q4: US sales of $448 million were down 26 percent year-over-year; International sales of $108 million were down 6 percent; and Canadian sales of $23 million were down 47 percent.
  • By sector in Q4: Gas utilities sales of $217 million (37 percent of total) were up 21 percent year-over-year; Down stream and industrial sales of $174 million (30 percent of total) were down 29 percent year-over-year; Upstream production sales of $126 million (22 percent of total) were down 44 percent year-over-year; Midstream pipeline sales of $62 million (11 percent of total) were down 47 percent year-over-year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation measures have created significant volatility and uncertainty in the oil and gas industry," the company said Thursday. "Oil demand has significantly deteriorated as a result. The unparalleled demand destruction has resulted in lower spending by our customers and reduced demand for the company's products and services. Although we have seen a modest improvement in oil demand, uncertainty exists as to when a more significant recovery will occur."

Related
Mrc Global Er
Amid Continued Sales Plunge, MRC Global to Close 28 Facilities in 2020
Oct 29th, 2020
More in Earnings
Timken Sd
Timken YoY Sales Improve to Flat in Q4; Expects Strong 2021 Growth
Flat sales was actually a considerable turnaround from a 20 percent year-over-year decline in Q2.
Feb 4th, 2021
Workers exit a gate at Boeing's airplane manufacturing plant in Renton, Wash., March 23, 2020.
Boeing to Give Employee Bonuses Despite Losing $12B Last Year
The company adjusted its incentive structure in an effort to resume deliveries of the 737 Max.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Grainger Show A
Grainger's Organic Sales Continue Solid Improvement; Full Year Sales Up 2.7%
Total and organic sales growth outpaced Q3 as the MRO products giant looks to keep growing momentum amid pandemic recovery.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Skf Box
SKF Q4 Organic Sales Return to Breakeven
The bearings maker had previously seen organic year-over-year declines of 5 percent in Q3 and 25 percent in Q2.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Bp Ap21033704651759
Hit by Pandemic, Exxon, BP Post Huge 2020 Losses
Energy demand slumped last year as the pandemic led to lockdowns and a dramatic drop in energy for uses such as transportation.
Feb 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1217475247
Caterpillar Sales Slip, but Results Top Expectations
The pandemic continues to sap demand for big machinery.
Jan 29th, 2021
Applied Catalog
Applied's Quarterly Sales Still Down YoY, But Improving
The company noted positive underlying demand points of sequential improvement, with a smaller organic sales decline expected for the January-March quarter.
Jan 28th, 2021
Stanley Show
Retail, Tools & Storage Powers Stanley Black & Decker's Big Q4
The company said its 25 percent organic growth in Tools & Storage reflected consumer trends in home & garden, e-commerce and home improvement.
Jan 28th, 2021
In this file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight. Boeing is reporting another huge loss, this one because of a setback to its 777X widebody jetliner.
Boeing Posts $8.4B Loss on Weaker Demand
The quarterly results capped a record loss for all of 2020.
Jan 27th, 2021
3 M Asd 5f9712a558e96
3M's Personal Safety Organic Sales Surged 42% in Q4
The company also saw solid growth in industrial adhesives & tapes and roofing granules.
Jan 26th, 2021
Fastenal Istock
Fastenal's Fastener Sales Grow for 1st Time Since the Pandemic Started
It's a solid sign of product and customer mix normalization amid the lasting pandemic.
Jan 20th, 2021
Bossard Door
Bossard's Americas Sales Post Solid Q4 Improvement
Total 2020 Americas sales were down nearly 8 percent from 2019, but Q4 sales improved nearly 10 percent in local currency.
Jan 15th, 2021