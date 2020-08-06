NOW Inc. Headcount Down 40% This Year Amid Major Transformation

The company will be much smaller in scale going forward than it was at the end of 2019.

Aug 6th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Dno Wa

Oilfield products distributor and energy services provider NOW Inc. reported its 2020 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, revealing details about the company's significant downsizing amid end markets that have been hammered for more than a year, both by underlying weakened demand and COVID-19 industrial shutdowns.

The Houston-based company, under the direction of new CEO Dave Cherechinsky as of June 1, showed that it has reduced its headcount by 40 percent since the start of the year from 4,400 to 2,650 as it transforms its business model into one that is more centralized with smaller branches and reduced personnel, vehicles, square footage and inventory. It follows up on the company's Q1 earnings presentation in which NOW said it would cut headcount by 1,250 this year and reduce its physical footprint. The company's Q2 earnings presentation showed that in 2020, it has reduced headcount by approximately 1,750.

Meanwhile, the company's sales reflect those changes, as NOW's Q2 sales of $370 million were down 39 percent from Q1 and were down 52 percent year-over-year.

It's a rapid change for the company, which does primarily does business through its DistributionNOW brand — No. 9 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List. In 2018, the company had full-year sales of $3.13 billion.

NOW took a $30 million net loss in Q2, compared to a $331 million loss in Q1 and $14 million profit a year earlier. Q2 operating loss was $29 million, compared to a $333 million loss in Q1 and a $17 million loss a year earlier. Q1 2020 included a $320 million impairment charge.

The company has zero debt.

NOW's Q2 cost of products was 62 percent of what it was in Q1 and 48.5 percent of what it was a year earlier, illustrating the company's downsizing, while cost of warehousing, selling and administrative was also down 25.4 percent from Q1 and down 28.9 percent year-over-year.

"We are taking decisive measures to achieve structural efficiencies by combining businesses, centralizing support functions, delayering management, consolidating distribution centers and evolving the branch model, while also making significant cost reductions," Cherechinsky said in NOW's earnings release. "We are deploying technology to eliminate repetitive tasks and condense the order to cash process, as well as investing in digital tools to enrich the customer experience."

As it said in its Q1 earnings presentation, NOW reiterated Wednesday that it is offshoring lower-level back office labor while the company deploys technology to augment labor content. NOW is rolling out a new order management system that it said will enable a more efficient quote-to-order process, yielding higher employee productivity.


More in Earnings
I Stock 865718350
Caterpillar Slashes Inventory as Q2 Sales Fall 31%
Dealers cut machine and engine inventories by about $1.4 billion during Q2, compared to a $500 million increase a year earlier.
Jul 31st, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Sales Sink 35%
The motion control products supplier said volume was down 35 percent year-over-year and days sales outstanding ended June at 63.
Jul 30th, 2020
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Q2 Sales Fell 25%, But Are Improving
Sales picked up considerably in May, followed by continued recovery in June.
Jul 30th, 2020
Stanley Black &amp; Decker Sfd
Stanley Black & Decker's Q2 Shows Major Volume Drop
Business shutdowns hammered the tools and tool storage supplier last quarter, with industrial volume down a whopping 29 percent year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2020
Motions
Motion Industries Q2 Organic Sales Down 17%
While profits at Motion Industries declined in Q2, profit margin remained flat due to cost savings.
Jul 30th, 2020
Ups Istock 458104397
UPS Reports Record Surge in Shipping
Shipments from businesses to U.S. consumers soared 65%.
Jul 30th, 2020
Global Industrial Ads
Systemax Q2 Sales Dip YoY, Accelerate From Q1
Doing business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, the company's Q2 sales declines were far less severe than other industrial distributors and suppliers.
Jul 29th, 2020
Mrc 2
MRC Global Q2 Sales Fall 39% Year-Over-Year
As part of its cost savings efforts in Q2, MRC closed 11 facilities during the quarter and reduced headcount by 300.
Jul 29th, 2020
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
Plant Closings Send GM to 2Q Loss, but Signs of Improvement
The company lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.
Jul 29th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Q2 Sales Fall 37% Year-Over-Year
The company noted major industrial volume decreases due to COVID-19 impacts and a shutdown of aerospace end markets.
Jul 28th, 2020
3 M Asd
3M Q2 Sales Fall 12% YoY; Safety & Industrial Down 9%
3M noted significant end-market demand weakness in auto OEM/aftermarket, general industrial, commercial solutions and office supplies.
Jul 28th, 2020
Honeywell 1
Honeywell Q2 Sales Fall 19% Despite PPE Order Surge
The company said backlog in its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment was up 100 percent from a year earlier.
Jul 27th, 2020