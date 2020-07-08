MSC's Spike in Q3 Safety & Janitorial Sales Not Enough to Offset Industrial Weakness

MSC's Q4 is off to an even more challenging start, with preliminary figures indicating June sales fell nearly 15 percent from a year earlier.

Jul 8th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Metalworking, MRO products distributor MSC Industrial Supply reported its 2020 third quarter financial results on Wednesday as one of the first industrial products manufacturers or distributors to share financials that reflected COVID-19 impacts over a full quarter.

MSC — No. 8 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List — reported Q3 sales of $835 million, down 3.6 percent year-over-year, while operating profit of $110 million was essentially flat and 13.2 percent of net sales, compared to 12.8 percent a year earlier. Total Q3 profit of $78 million was down a bit from $80 million a year earlier.

The company's Q3 covered March through May. Buoyed by a spike in orders for safety and janitorial products, MSC's May average daily sales jumped 6.3 percent year-over-year. But that wasn't nearly enough to offset declines of 10.5 percent and 5.7 percent in April and March, respectively.

MSC's Q4 is off to an even more challenging start, with preliminary figures showing June average daily sales were down 14.8 percent year-over-year.

Despite COVID-19 business impacts throughout its Q3, MSC's 3.6 percent Q3 year-over-year sales decline was actually better than the company's 4.5 percent decline in Q2 that ended Feb. 29. The company said that weakness in industrial demand was essentially across the board, with sustained and acute softness in metalworking-centric end markets that include automotive, aerospace and oil & gas.

"Our own results for the quarter benefitted from the surge in demand for safety and janitorial products, but this was more than offset by the COVID-19 impacts on the rest of the business," said Erik Gershwind, MSC president and CEO. "The surge in demand for safety and janitorial supplies subsided in fiscal June, while customer re-openings only provided a modest improvement in underlying sales levels. This reflected continuing softness in end-market fundamentals, as well as customers opening very gradually with reduced hours."

MSC's Q3 gross margin was 42.4 percent, with that margin shrinking throughout the quarter as the company achieved strong price realization on its March price increase. Meanwhile, MSC said it had success with its supplier initiatives and saw purchase cost escalation continue to decline.

"We will resume our sales force refinement efforts and restart our business development hiring," Gershwind added. "We are building on the recent gross margin momentum driven by improvements in pricing execution and supplier programs and lastly, we have reinitiated the project focused on aligning our operating model to our new strategy."

Sales breakdown

Geographically, MSC's Q3 sales to the Midwest and Northeast were down only 1.7 and 1.3 percent year-over-year, respectively, while heavy declines were in the Southeast, West at -7.7 and -5.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, sales to International & Other were up 12.2 percent, but even that was down from gains of 36.7 and 30.1 percent in Q1 and Q2, respectively.

By customer type, MSC's Q3 sales to manufacturing customers sunk 17.0 percent year-over-year, while sales to non-manufacturing spiked 26.2 percent.

E-Commerce

MSC's Q3 e-commerce sales comprised 55.2 percent of the company's total. It was notably below the near 61 percent mark that total was holding at in recent quarters, though the company said the lower e-commerce percentage in Q3 was primarily related to the higher volume of safety and janitorial products not transacting through our the MSC's e-commerce platforms. MSC added that percentage of q3 e-commerce sales excluding safety and janitorial products remained relatively consistent with prior quarters.

More in Earnings
Backlog Fulfillment Drives MSC Sales Gain in May
The distributor said the fulfillment of a large safety and janitorial backlog from March and April powered a 6 percent sales gain last month.
Jun 10th, 2020
Kennametal Ramps up Cost Cuts
Effective July 1, the pay cuts are said to be similar in amount to and replace furloughs or similar actions currently in place for salaried employees.
Jun 9th, 2020
HD Supply Still Committed to Seperation
In the company's Q1, which spanned Feb. 3 to May 3, its Facilities Maintenance segment fared far worse than its Construction & Industrial segment.
Jun 9th, 2020
Jason Industries Files for Bankruptcy
The owner of the Osborn and Milsco brands, which took a $43 million net loss in 2019, said it intends to emerge as a private enterprise.
Jun 8th, 2020
Fastenal Trims Sales Staff as Safety Line Spikes
The vast majority of those cuts were in branch and onsite personnel.
Jun 4th, 2020
GM's Pandemic Cost Cuts to be Permanent
During the shutdown, GM reportedly initiated “significant” cost-cutting measures.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Columbus McKinnon's April Orders Fell 37%
The motion control and material handling automation products maker said Q1 sales fell almost 13 percent, though orders began to stabilize in May.
May 27th, 2020
In this March 22 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe&apos;s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe&rsquo;s move to revamp its outdated online business in recent months paid off during the first quarter, as shut-in shoppers shifted to its online services for supplies for their do-it-yourself home projects during the pandemic.
Lowe's Overhauled E-Commerce Pays Off
The nation's second-largest home improvement retailer said Q1 online sales increased 80 percent.
May 20th, 2020
RBC Bearings Sales Tick Up Before Brunt of Virus
Ending March 28, RBC's 2020 fourth quarter only caught the tail end of business impacts from COVID-19.
May 20th, 2020
Virus Measures Weighed on Home Depot in Q1
Added compensation, benefits and waived co-pays for employees set the retailer back by $850 million in pre-tax expenses.
May 19th, 2020
3M's Safety and Industrial Sales Fell 11% in April
Higher sales in the company's Health Care segment amid demand for its respirators weren't nearly enough to offset major declines in other verticals.
May 15th, 2020
MSC Says Orders Backlog Will Carry Past May
The metalworking and MRO products distributor broke out its March and April sales figures due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 impacts.
May 13th, 2020