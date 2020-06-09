HD Supply Committed to Separation After Facilities Maintenance Hit Hard in Q1

In the company's Q1, which spanned Feb. 3 to May 3, its Facilities Maintenance segment fared far worse than its Construction & Industrial segment.

Jun 9th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Hd Supply 09u

Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply reported its 2020 first quarter financial results on Tuesday that spanned Feb. 3 to May 3, which covered most of the worst of the COVID-19 business impacts.

The company said it remains committed to the planned separation of its two business segments — Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial — stating that the transaction is still planned for the second half of fiscal 2020 if market conditions allow. If too much uncertainty persists, the separation will likely happen in Q1 2021.

In Q1 2020, HD Supply's total sales of $1.40 billion were down 6.6 percent year-over-year, with Facilities Maintenance (FM) taking a much harder hit than Construction & Industrial (C&I). FM sales of $682 million fell 11.7 percent. while C&I sales of $713 million dipped 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, HD's Q1 gross profit of $550 million fell 6.0 percent year-over-year and was 39.4 percent of net sales, up 20 basis points. Operating profit of $121 million sunk 28.8 percent and was 8.7 percent of net sales, down about 270 basis points, while total profit of $72 million fell 32.7 percent year-over-year.

By month in Q1, HD's net sales for February, March and April were $461 million, $462 million and $472 million, respectively, with average year-over-year daily sales changes for those months went from up 8.8 percent in February to up 0.5 percent in March and a drastic swing to down 22.6 percent in April. The company's preliminary May sales of $431 million were down approximately 7.3 percent year-over-year in average daily sales, down 13.4 percent in FM and down 1.4 percent in C&I.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created extraordinary challenges, but our focus has remained clear. We have prioritized the health and well-being of our associates and their families while continuing to serve our customers and our communities. Our associates have worked tirelessly to fulfill our responsibilities and I am proud of each and every one of them," stated Joe DeAngelo, Chairman and CEO of HD Supply. "We are encouraged by improving results in May, and we will continue to support our customers and communities as they work to safely resume economic activity."

Previously in its 2019 Q4 earnings report, HD Supply said that DeAngelo voluntarily waived his base salary for the remainder of fiscal 2020.


Related
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Postpones Separation; CEO Waives Salary
Mar 30th, 2020
Hd Supply Csr
HD Supply Says It's Taking Precautions, Though No Material Disruptions Yet
Mar 20th, 2020
More in Earnings
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon's April Orders Fell 37%
The motion control and material handling automation products maker said Q1 sales fell almost 13 percent, though orders began to stabilize in May.
May 27th, 2020
In this March 22 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe&apos;s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe&rsquo;s move to revamp its outdated online business in recent months paid off during the first quarter, as shut-in shoppers shifted to its online services for supplies for their do-it-yourself home projects during the pandemic.
Lowe's Overhauled E-Commerce Pays Off
The nation's second-largest home improvement retailer said Q1 online sales increased 80 percent.
May 20th, 2020
Rbc Bearingsa
RBC Bearings Sales Tick Up Before Brunt of Virus
Ending March 28, RBC's 2020 fourth quarter only caught the tail end of business impacts from COVID-19.
May 20th, 2020
I Stock 498565895
Virus Measures Weighed on Home Depot in Q1
Added compensation, benefits and waived co-pays for employees set the retailer back by $850 million in pre-tax expenses.
May 19th, 2020
3 M Asd
3M's Safety and Industrial Sales Fell 11% in April
Higher sales in the company's Health Care segment amid demand for its respirators weren't nearly enough to offset major declines in other verticals.
May 15th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC Says Orders Backlog Will Carry Past May
The metalworking and MRO products distributor broke out its March and April sales figures due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 impacts.
May 13th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand Logo
New-Look Ingersoll-Rand Sales Jump on Acquisition
Ingersoll-Rand, newly reformed after an acquisition by Gardner Denver, saw sizable year-over-year declines on a comparable basis.
May 12th, 2020
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Sees Q1 Declines, Sequential Gains
During Q1, The pumping solutions and MROP distributor completed the acquisition of Oakland, CA-based Turbo Machinery Repair on Jan. 31.
May 8th, 2020
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal's April Safety Sales Spiked 120%
CFO Holden Lewis explained the company's eye-popping numbers in April and how demand for PPE impacted its supply chain.
May 7th, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Takes $331M Loss, Will Cut 1,250 Jobs
The oilfield products distributor, which does business as DistributionNOW, has also reduced its physical footprint to reflect lower demand.
May 6th, 2020
Sign at General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM Profit Slumps 88%
The next quarter will almost certainly be worse.
May 6th, 2020
Motion Sdf
GPC: 2 of Motion Industries' 14 Product Lines Showing Growth
Genuine Parts Co. said COVID-19 hurt Q1 total sales by about 3 percent and outlined cost-savings actions going forward.
May 6th, 2020