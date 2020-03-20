HD Supply Says It's Taking Precautions, Though No Material Disruptions Yet

HD Supply detailed how its supply chain will remain intact amid potential COVID-19 impacts and touched on how the construction market may be affected.

Mike Hockett
Mar 20th, 2020
Hd Supply Csr
HD Supply

Almost all publicly-traded industrial distributors reported their latest quarterly financials by late February, before the COVID-19 outbreak became a global pandemic and began spreading rapidly in the US.

That wasn’t the case for industrial and specialty construction supplies distributor HD Supply, for which its 2019 fourth quarter fiscal reporting date was Tuesday, just a day after government, state and local mandates for social distancing and closures of public gathering places really ramped up and took hold across the United States.

Thus, the company — No. 2 on Industrial Distribution’s Big 50 List — led off Tuesday’s earnings report and conference call with analysts by stating measures the company has enacted to ensure the safety of its employees, which ID recaps here. But in the analyst call, HD Supply executives also detailed how although it hasn’t had any supply chain disruptions yet, the company has prepared for any that may be coming.

PaulsenPaulsen“While we have yet to see any material disruption to our business, our teams are working tirelessly to ensure we are well-positioned to support and service our customers needs during this challenging time,” said Brad Paulsen, president of HD Supply Facilities Maintenance. “With over 75 percent of our sales executed over digital platforms, our technical teams are focused on maintaining 100 percent website, path and support system availability to allow our customers to execute their orders any place, any time, regardless of property level visit restrictions.”

Hd FmPaulsen detailed how HD Supply’s supply chain leadership team has developed contingency plans to allow for continued customer deliveries in the event one of the company’s local market distribution centers is impacted by a material outbreak of the coronavirus. Local delivery teams are working with HD Supply customers to customize delivery and drop-off procedures that best fit their needs.

“Our category management, global sourcing and supply chain teams have partnered with our supplier community and currently expect minimal disruptions to product availability for our proprietary brand products sourced from China,” Paulsen added.

And while HD said COVID-19 hasn’t caused disruptions yet, Paulsen said HD will experience shot-term supply issues for select hand sanitizer, cleaning chemicals, safety gloves and protective mask items due to the unprecedented spike in demand experienced in recent weeks.

On the construction side of the business, HD Supply chairman and CEO Joe DeAngelo told analysts that the company has not seen any significant construction jobs pulled as a result of COVID-19. “We are just starting to see some slowdown or delayed as a result of some of the government actions taken to curb commercial activity, but these jobs haven’t been canceled, they have been delayed,” DeAngelo said.

Hd C&i“On the Construction & Industrial side, (it can) certainly be impacted by government actions on when we can work and when we can't,” added Evan Levitt, HD’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. “There is a lot of project activity occurring right now. Some of these are long-term projects, multi-year projects, difficult to turn off and walk away from and they can’t be delayed. So, we have to see how that plays out.”

One analyst noted that many people think the US is headed into a recession for at least the next two economic quarters, and asked how the company expects its Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial sales and margins might perform. HD Supply didn’t provide sales guidance in its earnings report due to the uncertainty with the markets regarding COVID-19, but Levitt did share some perspective.

“Certainly, the leadership team for both businesses have been through a recession before and are prepared to take the actions necessary to navigate a recession, to gain share through any recession and to take advantage of any M&A opportunities during a recession,” he said. “Recession is often an area where we can gain share and grow our business in the subsequent recovery.

So, we're not certainly, we're not scared of a recession, but we're prepared for a recession if one were to occur, although I would say, we're not ready to call it a recession. Certainly, we think there will be a bit of a pause here in certain economic activity as we get through this crisis. Whether that leads to a recession or not, we’ll see.”

More in Supply Chain
Thumb
TP Makers Call Events 'Uncharted’
No single consumer product has been more impacted by the COVID-19 scare than toilet tissue.
Mar 18th, 2020
DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
Automakers Agree to Partial Shutdown
The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
Mar 18th, 2020
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
Department Of Labor
DoL Grants Compliance Waiver for Supply, Service, Construction Contracts
The exemption and waiver does not apply to complaints of discrimination.
Mar 18th, 2020
I Stock 471332612
COVID-19 Disruption: What Distributors Should Do Next
As we won't see 'business as usual' for a while, here are critical steps distributors need to take now to strengthen their positions for a new normal.
Mar 18th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
UAW Presses Companies to Close Factories
UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.
Mar 17th, 2020
An Amazon Fulfillment Center in the East San Francisco bay area.
Amazon Stocking Only Essentials
For the next three weeks, Amazon won't accept shipments of products that don't fit that criteria.
Mar 17th, 2020
Mb 35 Thumb
Most Mfgs. Expect Financial Impact from Virus
A new NAM survey shows a vast majority of manufacturers expect the virus to impact sales and that they're asking for clear guidelines.
Mar 16th, 2020
Adfg
Q&A: How Schilling Supply is Handling Virus Disruption
Two leaders at the La Crosse, WI-based distributor of janitorial, paper, packaging and industrial products discuss how they're tackling disruption caused by COVID-19.
Mar 16th, 2020
I Stock 1166593370
Wiborg: Uncertainty is the New Normal in 2020
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg touches on a variety of factors causing market volatility so far in 2020, from tariffs to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 13th, 2020
South Korean army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea on Friday, March 6.
Virus Anxiety Grips Companies Worldwide
Around the world, COVID 19 is not just carrying sickness and death but also the anxiety and paralysis that can smother economic growth.
Mar 9th, 2020
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, shelves where disinfectant wipes and sprays are usually displayed sit empty in a pharmacy in Providence, RI as confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise in the US. Legions of nervous hoarders are stocking up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products. Such hoarding that&apos;s expected to last for weeks has created big challenges for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services.
Spreading Virus Brings Fears, Stockpiling
Stockpiling is expected to last for weeks, resulting in a boon for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services, while also introducing logistical headaches.
Mar 6th, 2020
71 Jj2 Mlm0b L Ac Sl1500 A
3M Shifts Mask Sourcing to Regional Suppliers
3M produces N95 mask filter components in-house, but is sourcing from regional suppliers for other materials that include the straps and metal nose clips.
Mar 6th, 2020
Dv1o Tqnw0 A Ac03 L
Grainger Show 2020 Cancelled
Grainger's annual event for suppliers, customers and employees is among the latest expos to be cancelled due to virus concerns.
Mar 5th, 2020