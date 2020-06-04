Fastenal Trims 400 Sales Staff in May as Safety Line Surges 136%

Fastenal reported its May sales figures on Thursday, showing that safety products continued to show massive growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic — more than offsetting considerable declines in the company's other product segments.

The company said May sales of safety products spiked 136.3 percent year-over-year in May, following a 120 percent surge in April and 31 percent in March. That compares with a 15.3 percent decline in May sales of Fastener products and a 6 percent decline in sales of 'Other' products, following April declines of 22.5 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively.

The safety surge carries the Winona, MN-based distributor to a 14.8 percent increase in average daily sales year-over-year during May, following a 6.7 percent gain in April. May's total sales of $493.2 million were up 4.4 percent overall year-over-year, as the month had two fewer selling days than a year earlier. Month-to-month, May's daily sales were up 10.4 percent from April.

Also notable in May was where Fastenal's sales came from. While sales in the United States jumped 14.4 percent year-over-year and dipped 2.4 percent in Canada/Mexico, the month was defined by non-North American customers, where sales soared 98.3 percent. That compares with 9.4 percent non-North America sales growth in April.

Are you a distributor employee? Take ID's 2020 Salary Survey here. The resulting report will break down salary and compensation levels and the factors that comprise both within three levels of distribution employment.

Other metrics in Fastenal's May: