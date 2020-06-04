Fastenal Trims 400 Sales Staff in May as Safety Line Surges 136%

The vast majority of those cuts were in branch and onsite personnel.

Jun 4th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Fastenal Erfw

Fastenal reported its May sales figures on Thursday, showing that safety products continued to show massive growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic — more than offsetting considerable declines in the company's other product segments.

The company said May sales of safety products spiked 136.3 percent year-over-year in May, following a 120 percent surge in April and 31 percent in March. That compares with a 15.3 percent decline in May sales of Fastener products and a 6 percent decline in sales of 'Other' products, following April declines of 22.5 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively.

The safety surge carries the Winona, MN-based distributor to a 14.8 percent increase in average daily sales year-over-year during May, following a 6.7 percent gain in April. May's total sales of $493.2 million were up 4.4 percent overall year-over-year, as the month had two fewer selling days than a year earlier. Month-to-month, May's daily sales were up 10.4 percent from April.

Also notable in May was where Fastenal's sales came from. While sales in the United States jumped 14.4 percent year-over-year and dipped 2.4 percent in Canada/Mexico, the month was defined by non-North American customers, where sales soared 98.3 percent. That compares with 9.4 percent non-North America sales growth in April.

Are you a distributor employee? Take ID's 2020 Salary Survey here. The resulting report will break down salary and compensation levels and the factors that comprise both within three levels of distribution employment.

Other metrics in Fastenal's May:

  • Daily sales to manufacturing customers decreased 4.2 percent year-over-year (-15.6 percent in April)
  • Daily sales to non-residential construction customers decreased 9.8 percent (-15.5 percent in April)
  • Daily sales to national accounts grew 20.0 percent (+16.0 percent in April)
  • Daily sales to non-national accounts grew 7.0 percent (-6.0 percent in April)
  • 39.0 percent of Fastenal's top 100 national accounts grew (16.0 percent in April)
  • 40.7 percent of Fastenal's public branches grew (34.1 percent in April)
  • Fastenal ended April with an absolute headcount of 21,034, down 554 from April. The majority of that reduction was in branch and onsite personnel, which staffed 424 fewer people at the end of May than in April. The company trimmed 413 selling personnel during May compared to April, or 3.1 percent of that staff amount.
More in Earnings
I Stock 498565895
Virus Measures Weighed on Home Depot in Q1
Added compensation, benefits and waived co-pays for employees set the retailer back by $850 million in pre-tax expenses.
May 19th, 2020
3 M Asd
3M's Safety and Industrial Sales Fell 11% in April
Higher sales in the company's Health Care segment amid demand for its respirators weren't nearly enough to offset major declines in other verticals.
May 15th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC Says Orders Backlog Will Carry Past May
The metalworking and MRO products distributor broke out its March and April sales figures due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 impacts.
May 13th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand Logo
New-Look Ingersoll-Rand Sales Jump on Acquisition
Ingersoll-Rand, newly reformed after an acquisition by Gardner Denver, saw sizable year-over-year declines on a comparable basis.
May 12th, 2020
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Sees Q1 Declines, Sequential Gains
During Q1, The pumping solutions and MROP distributor completed the acquisition of Oakland, CA-based Turbo Machinery Repair on Jan. 31.
May 8th, 2020
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal's April Safety Sales Spiked 120%
CFO Holden Lewis explained the company's eye-popping numbers in April and how demand for PPE impacted its supply chain.
May 7th, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Takes $331M Loss, Will Cut 1,250 Jobs
The oilfield products distributor, which does business as DistributionNOW, has also reduced its physical footprint to reflect lower demand.
May 6th, 2020
Sign at General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM Profit Slumps 88%
The next quarter will almost certainly be worse.
May 6th, 2020
Motion Sdf
GPC: 2 of Motion Industries' 14 Product Lines Showing Growth
Genuine Parts Co. said COVID-19 hurt Q1 total sales by about 3 percent and outlined cost-savings actions going forward.
May 6th, 2020
Kennametal Sga
Kennametal Draws $500M Credit as April Sales Sink
The company said restructuring actions taken early in the quarter helped bear COVID-19 impacts, though further cost savings are still needed.
May 5th, 2020
Parker Asdf
Parker CEO Takes 50% Pay Cut
Everyone at the motion control products maker is taking a salary reduction, with CEO Tom Williams leading the way.
May 1st, 2020
Stanley Bd Asd
Stanley B&D Enacts $1B Cost Savings Program
The company's executives and board members are foregoing 20 percent of their ongoing compensation through at least 2020.
Apr 30th, 2020