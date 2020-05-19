Virus Measures Weighed on Home Depot in Q1

Added compensation, benefits and waived co-pays for employees set the retailer back by $850 million in pre-tax expenses.

May 19th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 498565895
iStock

ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of the spreading coronavirus pandemic dragged on profits early in the year at Home Depot.

The world's biggest home improvement chain upped compensation for employees, extended dependent care benefits and waived related co-pays. That set Home Depot back by $850 million in pre-tax expenses, or about 60 cents per share.

The cost of sales rose 7.3% in the quarter, which surged 7.1% as homeowners rushed to pick up essential supplies.

But on Tuesday, Home Depot pulled its financial guidance for the year with so much still unknown about the spread and duration of the virus, or its impact on spending.

Shares dropped 2.6% before the opening bell.

For the three months ended May 3, Home Depot Inc. earned $2.25 billion, or $2.08 per share. Industry analysts had expected $2.26 per share., according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Last year, the Atlanta company earned $2.51 billion, or $2.27.

Revenue increased to $28.26 billion, from $26.38 billion, beating Wall Street's estimate of $27.61 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.4%. In the U.S., they climbed 7.5%.

More in Earnings
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal's April Safety Sales Spiked 120%
CFO Holden Lewis explained the company's eye-popping numbers in April and how demand for PPE impacted its supply chain.
May 7th, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Takes $331M Loss, Will Cut 1,250 Jobs
The oilfield products distributor, which does business as DistributionNOW, has also reduced its physical footprint to reflect lower demand.
May 6th, 2020
Sign at General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM Profit Slumps 88%
The next quarter will almost certainly be worse.
May 6th, 2020
Motion Sdf
GPC: 2 of Motion Industries' 14 Product Lines Showing Growth
Genuine Parts Co. said COVID-19 hurt Q1 total sales by about 3 percent and outlined cost-savings actions going forward.
May 6th, 2020
Kennametal Sga
Kennametal Draws $500M Credit as April Sales Sink
The company said restructuring actions taken early in the quarter helped bear COVID-19 impacts, though further cost savings are still needed.
May 5th, 2020
Parker Asdf
Parker CEO Takes 50% Pay Cut
Everyone at the motion control products maker is taking a salary reduction, with CEO Tom Williams leading the way.
May 1st, 2020
Stanley Bd Asd
Stanley B&D Enacts $1B Cost Savings Program
The company's executives and board members are foregoing 20 percent of their ongoing compensation through at least 2020.
Apr 30th, 2020
0
WESCO Cuts Executive Salaries by 25%
The company said its $4.5 billion acquisition of Anixter is still on track to close in Q2 or Q3.
Apr 30th, 2020
93771350 2866306983464862 8360762502954352640 O
Applied April Sales Down in Mid-Teens
The fluid power, motion control and MRO products distributor outlined a number of cost-savings measures enacted during the quarter.
Apr 30th, 2020
Ap20120514482923
Pandemic Brings Fortunes to Amazon
It also brought headaches.
Apr 29th, 2020
Global Industrial Er
Systemax Sales Down 2% as Backlog Piles Up
Systemax, owner of Global Industrial, said while total demand has increased, constrained availability of products has made backlog swell.
Apr 29th, 2020
3 Ma
3M Healthcare Soars, Industrial Struggle Continues
The pandemic resulted in a 21% boost in 3M's Health Care segment year-over-year while demand in other segments waned.
Apr 29th, 2020