ID Editorial: New Year, New Outlook?

Maybe. But this bumpy ride isn't over yet...

Jan 29th, 2021
Anna Wells
I Stock 693798666
iStock

What a way to ring in the New Year.

Anna Wells, ID Executive EditorAnna Wells, ID Executive EditorMost of us, instead of popping the champagne surrounded by our family and friends, participated in a toned down celebration as we tossed our calendars in late December. My New Year’s Lite was a cheese board and a movie, but I’ll be honest: that’s probably what I would have done, pandemic or not.

For many, saying goodbye to 2020 was accompanied by a special, if symbolic significance, coupled with relief. Unfortunately, the fresh start we’d envisioned wasn’t waiting for us; 2021 came in strong with violence, political drama and a peak for coronavirus infections and deaths.

That said, it was not without good news. As of mid-January, the US had delivered 31 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and, though slow, the rollout is well underway.

Secondly, the economic outlook looks stronger. ISM (the Institute for Supply Management) recently released its December 2020 Semiannual Economic Forecast, where the group predicted that revenues will increase in 15 of 18 key manufacturing segments, and that capital spending overall will kick up 2.4 percent. This compares to a drop in spending in 2020 of the same amount. ISM’s analysis follows raises in outlooks for industry associations like PTDA.

There’s reason for optimism, despite the peaks and valleys we’ve experienced so far, but STAFDA also recently warned that it won’t be a consistent slope back to normal. In its recent newsletter, the association reminded members about the shifting business conditions relating to the pandemic.

While we’re looking at gradual improvements in numbers, the pandemic will continue to impact operations through 2021. Key to managing this will be acknowledging that there are still risks inherent in re-opening and resuming onsite work. STAFDA stresses the importance of reviewing their existing telework policies and updating emergency shutdown plans, but “don’t rely on old OSHA and CDC rules. These are expected to undergo major updates. New, binding federal rules will hit very early in the Biden administration. Plus, more and more states have updated their own binding rules. If an emergency plan was created anytime in 2020 – it’s not current.”

It’s good advice as we try to marry our optimism and business ramp-up with caution for the unexpected. It looks like we’re headed in the right direction but, just like the start of this fresh new year, it’ll be a bumpy ride.

Related
I Stock 1217645056
Editorial: Buying Groups a Balm Amid Distributors' Pandemic Pains
Dec 3rd, 2020
More in Earnings
3 M Asd 5f9712a558e96
3M's Personal Safety Organic Sales Surged 42% in Q4
The company also saw solid growth in industrial adhesives & tapes and roofing granules.
Jan 26th, 2021
Fastenal Istock
Fastenal's Fastener Sales Grow for 1st Time Since the Pandemic Started
It's a solid sign of product and customer mix normalization amid the lasting pandemic.
Jan 20th, 2021
Bossard Door
Bossard's Americas Sales Post Solid Q4 Improvement
Total 2020 Americas sales were down nearly 8 percent from 2019, but Q4 sales improved nearly 10 percent in local currency.
Jan 15th, 2021
Msc Agasd
MSC's December Growth a Welcomed Sign of Market Recovery
MSC's September-November sales fell 6 percent over-over-year despite major safety & janitorial gains, but momentum built through the end of 2020.
Jan 6th, 2021
3 Ma
3M's Safety & Industrial Sales Surge in November
Safety and Industrial segment sales growth was far higher than in October or Q3.
Dec 15th, 2020
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus-Ravaged Glove Maker Nets Record Profits
The company is the world's largest rubber glove maker.
Dec 9th, 2020
Hd Supply 09u
Slimmed-Down HD Supply Reports Flat Q3 Sales
With only its Facilities Maintenance segment left going forward, the company's daily sales accelerated in November.
Dec 4th, 2020
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal's Daily Sales Accelerate Further as Fasteners Near Breakeven
Growth had steadily slowed from June through September, but has picked back up as fastener sales continue to climb back.
Dec 4th, 2020
Exxontn
Exxon Mobil Takes Massive Writedown on 'Epic Failure' Acquisition
The 2009 purchase is being called an "epic failure."
Dec 3rd, 2020
Economy
How the Industrial Sector Can Use the REC Tax Credit
Many think the research tax credit does not apply because they don’t conduct research in a traditional sense, but it can actually be applied for many daily activities.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Ap20281680137240
Lowe's Sales Surge as DIYers Take on More Projects
Online sales soared 106 percent year-over-year, while sales at stores open at least a year climbed 30.1 percent.
Nov 18th, 2020
I Stock 1227573872
Home Depot’s Q3 Sales & Profit Surge; Raises Worker Compensation
It was another big company for the retailer, powered by consumers' doing more home improvement projects amid the pandemic.
Nov 17th, 2020