Amazon Provides Millions for Affordable Housing in Seattle

The e-commerce giant said the funding would help minority-led organizations build or preserve more than 500 units in its home city.

Jun 24th, 2022
Gene Johnson
A single-family home on the edge of a multi-story, mixed-use construction site, Seattle, Dec. 27, 2017.
A single-family home on the edge of a multi-story, mixed-use construction site, Seattle, Dec. 27, 2017.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon said Thursday it is providing $23 million to help minority-led organizations build or preserve more than 500 new affordable housing units in Seattle — the latest spending by a tech company to ease a severe housing crunch the industry has helped create.

The commitment comes from Amazon's Housing Equity Fund, a $2 billion initiative launched in January 2021. The fund has so far invested more than $1.2 billion to create or preserve over 8,000 affordable homes across three regions where the company has offices: the Puget Sound in Washington state; Arlington, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee.

"When our city’s businesses and private partners step up, like Amazon is doing through this significant investment, we can accelerate progress addressing difficult challenges like housing affordability,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a news release announcing the investment.

The high salaries tech companies pay have helped drive up housing costs in the cities where they operate, pricing many people, including teachers, nurses, firefighters and restaurant employees, out of the communities where they work.

The industry was long criticized for failing to address that, but in recent years tech giants have taken big steps. In 2019, Apple committed $2.5 billion toward affordable housing in the San Francisco Bay Area; Google devoted $1 billion; Microsoft said it would provide $750 million in housing grants and investments in the Puget Sound region; and Facebook, now Meta, said it would spend $1 billion to help address the housing crisis in California by creating up to 20,000 new affordable housing units.

The Amazon Housing Equity Fund offers grants and low-rate loans to housing providers that create or preserve affordable homes, with an emphasis on supporting households earning 30% to 80% of an area's median income.

The new investments are the fund's first in Seattle proper, though it previously has put money toward housing elsewhere in the region, including near transit stations in SeaTac and Bellevue.

Catherine Buell, the fund's director, noted the housing crisis is disproportionately affecting people of color. That was one reason it was important to work with nonprofit organizations and real estate organizations led by Black, Asian and Hispanic partners.

Amazon is working with three organizations — the Mount Baker Housing Authority, El Centro de la Raza and Gardner Global — on four housing projects, totaling 568 units in south Seattle neighborhoods that feature large populations of people of color and which have rapidly gentrified or are at risk of it.

Three of the four projects involved will be affordable for those making up to 60% of the area median income — that's $54,350 for a single person or $77,650 for a family of four, according to the Seattle Office of Housing. The fourth, a new apartment building by Black-owned Gardner Global with 122 units, mostly studio and one-bedroom, will serve those who earn up to 80% of the area median income, or $66,750 for a single person.

In the news release announcing the investments, David Tan, executive director of the Mount Baker Housing Authority, called the funding a “game-changer.”

"The Fund is a source of affordable, patient capital that gives developers much-needed flexibility in financing our projects,” Tan said.

More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Amazon executive Dave Clark at a media event in Seattle, June 27, 2018.
Amazon's Consumer Business Chief Resigns
He oversaw a mass expansion of the company's logistics footprint amid the pandemic.
Jun 6th, 2022
A person holds six electric candles symbolizing the six workers who died while working at the Edwardsville Amazon site in the background, during a vigil, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill., after part of the building collapsed due to a tornado the previous week before. Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are accusing Amazon of “obstructing” their investigation into the company's labor practices during severe weather events. Amazon's policies have been under more scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a company warehouse last year in Edwardsville.
Amazon Said to Be Impeding Probe of Warehouse Collapse
The company's policies during extreme weather events have been under scrutiny after six died during a tornado strike.
Jun 3rd, 2022
A person holds six electric candles symbolizing the six workers who died while working at the Edwardsville Amazon site in the background, during a vigil, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill., after part of the building collapsed due to a tornado the previous week before.
Amazon 'Obstructing' Probe into Warehouse Collapse
The company has failed to produce materials requested more than two months ago.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Amazon offices in New York, Feb. 14, 2019.
Amazon Shareholders Nix Warehouse Audit
The proposal called for an independent audit of working conditions at the e-commerce behemoth's warehouses.
May 25th, 2022
Volition Cart
New Hub 'Organizes the World's Components'
The founders of Volition believe a dedicated marketplace is what the industry is missing.
May 25th, 2022
I Stock 509559314
Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Need a Hand
How Congress can help.
May 25th, 2022
A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility on the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon is planning to sublease some of its warehouse space because the pandemic-fueled surge in online shopping has slowed.
Amazon Is Subleasing Warehouse Space
Amazon may have overbought during lockdowns.
May 24th, 2022
I Stock 1221483730
Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon
The e-commerce giant allegedly denied “reasonable accommodations” and forced workers to take unpaid leave.
May 18th, 2022
Amazon office, San Francisco, Aug. 2019.
Two Plead Guilty in Amazon Marketplace Scheme
The conspiracy used confidential data to give certain sellers an advantage.
May 17th, 2022
I Stock 1172294098
Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Amazon
New York's attorney general sued the company over workplace safety issues.
May 12th, 2022
Amazon Labor Union lead organizer Mat Cusick, second from right, standing, watches a zoom-cast of vote counting to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., March 31, 2022.
Amazon Fires Union Organizers Tied to First U.S. Labor Win
The company claims the cases are "unrelated."
May 10th, 2022