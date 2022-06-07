Legislation Targets Amazon Productivity Quotas

Critics have blamed the company's "time off task" tool for its warehouse injury rates.

Jun 7th, 2022
Tahsha Sydnor sorts packages at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
Tahsha Sydnor sorts packages at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have passed a bill targeting the use of warehouse productivity quotas in the state, a move aiming to curtail metrics employed by Amazon that has come under more scrutiny in the past few years.

Labor and safety advocates have long criticized the e-commerce giant's use of productivity quotas that log how workers pack and stow packages. If workers are inactive for a set period of time, the company’s “time off task” tool can ding them for taking too many breaks, which critics have blamed for the company’s injury rates.

A report released in April by Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, found Amazon employed 33% of all U.S. warehouse workers in 2021, but was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has pushed back on those findings, but acknowledged in his shareholder letter that month the company's warehouse injury rates “were a little higher than the average" and said they'd work to improve them.

The legislation, passed Friday, would require the retail giant and other companies to provide workers with information on quotas they're assigned, how those quotas are developed and how such things could be used by the employer to discipline them. It would also prohibit employers from putting in place quotas that prevent workers from taking bathroom breaks or rest periods.

The legislation heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who hasn't indicated her support but has cast a critical eye towards the Seattle-based company. Last month, she announced a state agency complaint against Amazon, which alleged the company discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying reasonable accommodations and forcing them to take unpaid leave.

The legislation mimics a similar bill that was signed into law last year in California. State lawmakers in Washington and New Hampshire have also introduced similar bills.

In New York, Amazon workers in the New York City borough of Staten Island are attempting to get recognition by the company following their union victory in April. But Amazon has filed objections over the election with the National Labor Relations board, seeking to overturn the labor win and schedule a new election.

In Alabama, Warehouse workers in the city of Bessemer voted 993 to 875 against forming a union in March. The federal labor board said that 416 challenged votes could potentially overturn that result. A hearing to go through the challenged ballots has not been scheduled.

More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 31st, 2022
I Stock 509559314
Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Need a Hand
How Congress can help.
May 25th, 2022
A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility on the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon is planning to sublease some of its warehouse space because the pandemic-fueled surge in online shopping has slowed.
Amazon Is Subleasing Warehouse Space
Amazon may have overbought during lockdowns.
May 24th, 2022
I Stock 1221483730
Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon
The e-commerce giant allegedly denied “reasonable accommodations” and forced workers to take unpaid leave.
May 18th, 2022
Amazon office, San Francisco, Aug. 2019.
Two Plead Guilty in Amazon Marketplace Scheme
The conspiracy used confidential data to give certain sellers an advantage.
May 17th, 2022
I Stock 1172294098
Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Amazon
New York's attorney general sued the company over workplace safety issues.
May 12th, 2022
Amazon Labor Union lead organizer Mat Cusick, second from right, standing, watches a zoom-cast of vote counting to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., March 31, 2022.
Amazon Fires Union Organizers Tied to First U.S. Labor Win
The company claims the cases are "unrelated."
May 10th, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center March 19, 2020 in Staten Island, N.Y. The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday, May 6, 2022 with an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union, which filed the charge in the lead-up to the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
NLRB: Amazon Union's Meeting Complaints Have Merit
The board believes “captive audience meetings" should be outlawed.
May 9th, 2022
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Amazon Union Head, Others Meet at White House
They discussed growing efforts to form unions in the workplace.
May 6th, 2022
Deon January, center, wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about her son DeAndre Morrow during a news conference in Edwardsville, Ill., May 3, 2022.
Woman Whose Son Was Killed in Tornado Criticizes Amazon
It was supposed to be his day off.
May 4th, 2022
I Stock 1250152532
5 Painful Truths About Headless Commerce
A revolution is coming; don’t lose your head.
May 3rd, 2022
Amazon facility, Leeds, U.K., Aug. 2021.
The Pressures on Amazon Spending Habits
Many sellers have never experienced inflation — and don't have a clear plan to deal with it.
May 2nd, 2022