Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Need a Hand

How Congress can help.

May 25th, 2022
Jason Boyce
I Stock 509559314
iStock

While fast e-commerce growth has helped small entrepreneurs grow their businesses, these brands are seeing diminishing returns in a continually growing market — mainly because a handful of Big Tech companies, like Amazon and Google, are consolidating their power and using it to create hurdles for online sellers.

To lend support to the millions of merchants selling on online platforms and ensure a competitive marketplace where they can thrive, Congress and the FTC are beginning to show signs of reining in Big Tech. Enforcing existing law and passing modernized antitrust legislation this year is a must.

It doesn't take an expert to see how massive Big Tech has grown in recent years and how tight its grip on the economy has become. While these companies were already budding Goliaths long before the pandemic, a greater reliance on technology boosted them. Amazon, for instance, saw a whopping $470 billion in revenue last year ($600 billion in GMV) — the pre-pandemic $281 billion it saw in 2019 pales in comparison. 

The average consumer may be okay with this growth, won over by convenient one-day shipping and access to millions of products. But despite these apparent benefits, Big Tech's power comes at a high price to the small businesses whose financial success rests solely on the whims of a few large platforms. This is something that I have seen all too often with Amazon. As someone who works with the company's third-party sellers and brand owners — and previously having been a Top-200 Amazon seller myself — I know how Big Tech has chocked independent merchants. 

Amazon, for instance, engages in what online sellers commonly refer to as "Buy Box Suppression." Over the years, the tech giant has been able to use access to its coveted selling tool, identifying where else online products are being sold for cheaper and punishing Amazon sellers who do not comply. Sellers are regularly forced to choose whether to raise prices on competing platforms or remove the listings outright to preserve their Amazon sales which often account for 50% or more of their total sales. You can figure out how this story ends. 

Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA, the company's logistics service, is just another item on the laundry list of methods through which it maintains power over sellers. While Amazon may not require sellers to use this service, it makes them eligible for Prime, which can drive 30% more revenue and preferential search ranking to third-party online. Sellers are also likely paying a much higher price for FBA than it costs Amazon to ship its own private-label merchandise to customers from its dominant logistics network. 

In fact, private-label products now appear to be a burgeoning source of profitability for Amazon. The company has engaged in questionable tactics to keep them at the top of shoppers' minds — and search results. One of my clients saw this firsthand, finding that his product was pushed to the bottom of search while Amazon's own brand fared far better. Such egregious "self-preferencing" can no longer be left unaddressed. 

Amazon has stooped even lower, reportedly stealing the concepts for innovative products from the businesses on its platform and selling them at lower prices. These tactics suppress entrepreneurs' will, with many finding it impossible to compete with an 8000-pound gorilla. And the company continues to profit, making off with a 34% cut on average from its sellers' sales. That is up from 30% in 2018 and 19% in 2014.

Regulators have recognized why boundaries between the most dominant entities and those who rely on them are fundamental. Take banks, for instance, which are regulated from purchasing homes in most cases. It would simply be unfair to give banks an opportunity to profit without ever having to pay the same premium as real estate business owners. Similarly, online marketplaces should be unable to sell private-label products because it can severely disadvantage small business entrepreneurs.

Congress must restore balance to the American economy and clamp down on Big Tech to protect online sellers. Antitrust legislation currently being considered in Washington is an appropriate first step, and I was pleased to see that the Biden administration has come to agree.  

Let's be clear: Amazon and other dominant technology firms are suppressing the innovative spirit of entrepreneurs so vital to a thriving economy because they know the scales are not tipped in their favor. While consumers may not always realize it, third-party sellers are living it. Lina Kahn's new FTC majority will do their part, but the onus now lies on Congress to step in and modernize existing laws to meet today's challenges. Unless lawmakers act, online sellers will continue to find themselves left with a smaller and smaller slice of the American economy. 

Jason Boyce is the author of "The Amazon Jungle" and the founder of Amazon managed services agency Avenue7Media.

More in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1172294098
Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Amazon
New York's attorney general sued the company over workplace safety issues.
May 12th, 2022
Amazon Labor Union lead organizer Mat Cusick, second from right, standing, watches a zoom-cast of vote counting to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., March 31, 2022.
Amazon Fires Union Organizers Tied to First U.S. Labor Win
The company claims the cases are "unrelated."
May 10th, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center March 19, 2020 in Staten Island, N.Y. The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday, May 6, 2022 with an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union, which filed the charge in the lead-up to the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
NLRB: Amazon Union's Meeting Complaints Have Merit
The board believes “captive audience meetings" should be outlawed.
May 9th, 2022
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Amazon Union Head, Others Meet at White House
They discussed growing efforts to form unions in the workplace.
May 6th, 2022
Deon January, center, wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about her son DeAndre Morrow during a news conference in Edwardsville, Ill., May 3, 2022.
Woman Whose Son Was Killed in Tornado Criticizes Amazon
It was supposed to be his day off.
May 4th, 2022
I Stock 1250152532
5 Painful Truths About Headless Commerce
A revolution is coming; don’t lose your head.
May 3rd, 2022
Amazon facility, Leeds, U.K., Aug. 2021.
The Pressures on Amazon Spending Habits
Many sellers have never experienced inflation — and don't have a clear plan to deal with it.
May 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 27 At 1 31 46 Pm
Sonepar, Mirakl Partner on Electrical Distribution Marketplace
The deal reflects Sonepar's strong omnichannel ambitions.
Apr 27th, 2022
Amazon plans to file objections to the union election on Staten Island, N.Y., that resulted in the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history. The e-commerce giant stated its plans in a legal filing to the National Labor Relations Board made public Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Amazon Union Could Face Tough Road Ahead after Victory
Negotiating a contract with Amazon could prove difficult.
Apr 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 1 45 29 Pm
Industrial Service Solutions Announces E-Commerce Portals
The portals aim to simplify procurement for industrial components, spares and consumables.
Apr 21st, 2022
I Stock 1301022916
E-Commerce Isn’t the Competition
Rather than be viewed as a sales force replacement, it should instead be considered a vital tool.
Apr 18th, 2022