Woman Whose Son Was Killed in Tornado Criticizes Amazon

It was supposed to be his day off.

May 4th, 2022
Deon January, center, wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about her son DeAndre Morrow during a news conference in Edwardsville, Ill., May 3, 2022.
Deon January, center, wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about her son DeAndre Morrow during a news conference in Edwardsville, Ill., May 3, 2022.
David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The mother of a man who was killed in December when a tornado slammed into an Amazon facility in Illinois said on Tuesday that her son was only in the building because he was called into work on his day off.

    WATCH: Drivers Who Survived Amazon Warehouse Collapse File Lawsuit - Published April 22

“It breaks my heart that DeAndre was scheduled to take his day off but was called from dispatch to work an extra shift,” said Deon January, the mother of DeAndre Morrow.

January, whose son was one of six people killed Dec. 10 when the tornado obliterated nearly half of the sprawling facility in the southwestern Illinois community of Edwardsville, appeared with attorney Ben Crump, who has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on her behalf.

“We believe (the tragedy) was completely preventable if Amazon lived up to its words,” said Crump, a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney whose clients have included the families of George Floyd and, more recently, the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was fatally shot last month by a Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer. “And those words were ‘We aim to be Earth’s safest place to work. We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Amazon employees every day.’ ”

Crump and January were joined by several other people, including four people who survived the tornado at the facility, and said they now suffer from PTSD, according to a report by KSDK TV in St. Louis.

The press briefing comes after January's lawsuit and at least two others have been filed. The lawsuits have alleged that Amazon required people to stay at work until moments before the tornado hit and that the employees who died were improperly directed to shelter in a rest room that the company knew or should have known was not safe.

“Because of Amazon’s apathy and greed, I had to do what no mother should. Bury my child,” January said.

Amazon has defended its response to the Dec. 10 tornado, saying after one of the lawsuits that it believes acted properly.

And just last week, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent a "Hazard Alert Letter” to the Seattle-based e-commerce giant saying that it had met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering and would not face any fines or penalties.

OSHA did, however, say that a number of employees couldn't recall ever participating in a severe weather drill or knew the location of the facility’s shelter and had little time to prepare for the tornado when it was bearing down on the facility.

More in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1301022916
E-Commerce Isn’t the Competition
Rather than be viewed as a sales force replacement, it should instead be considered a vital tool.
Apr 18th, 2022
In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, AWS CEO Andy Jassy, discusses a new initiative with the NFL during AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas. In his first letter to Amazon shareholders, Jassy offered a defense of wages and benefits the company gives its warehouse workers while also vowing to improve injury rates inside the facilities. Jassy, who took over from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as CEO last July, wrote the company has researched and created a list of the top 100 “employee experience pain points” and is working to solve them. A report released this week by a coalition of four labor unions found Amazon employed 33% of all U.S. warehouse workers in 2021, but was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.
Amazon CEO Jassy Vows to Improve Warehouse Safety
He acknowledged the company’s warehouse injury rates “were a little higher than the average.”
Apr 15th, 2022
Factrees
Sourcing Marketplace Factrees Adds NetPlus Alliance, Ace Glass
Factrees is the first B2B networking platform that connects manufacturers, manufacturer reps, and distributors.
Apr 14th, 2022
The company logo graces one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Denver. Amazon said Wednesday, April 13, 2022 it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services as the company faces rising costs. The company said in an announcement on its website that the added fees will take effect on April 28 and are subject to change. Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation hit 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years.
Amazon Adds 5% Surcharge to Seller Fees
The latest “fuel and inflation surcharge” follows a previous fee hike announced in November.
Apr 14th, 2022
Amazontn
Injuries at Amazon Up 15% After Pledge to Become 'Earth's Safest'
A third of US warehouse workers are employed by Amazon, yet they account for 50 percent of injuries.
Apr 13th, 2022
Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com, raises his arms to celebrate the IPO for his company at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, May 22, 2014.
E-Commerce Billionaire Steps Down
Like many Chinese technology companies, JD.com’s finances have suffered over the past year.
Apr 7th, 2022
Staten Island-based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union members celebrate after getting the voting results to unionize on Friday, April 1, 2022, in New York. Amazon workers in Staten Island voted to unionize, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive.
Amazon's First U.S. Union to Face New Hurdles
Amazon exercised all its might to fend off the organizing efforts.
Apr 5th, 2022
Staten Island based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union organizer Chris Smalls celebrates with union members after getting the voting results to unionize Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Amazon Workers in NYC Vote to Unionize in Historic Labor Win
A fired Amazon employee has been leading the Amazon Labor Union in its fight.
Apr 4th, 2022
If successful, the effort at the Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island could lead to the first unionized Amazon facility in the U.S.
Labor Groups Close in on Amazon in Two Tight Union Elections
Union supporters have the edge in one vote.
Apr 1st, 2022
I Stock 1350196283
Green Products, E-Commerce Paying Off for Colorado Industrial Distributor Sustainable Supply
How Sustainable Supply ditched Amazon and lived to tell about it.
Apr 1st, 2022
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Amazon, Union Organizers Face Off Again in Alabama
After a crushing defeat last year, organizers are hoping for a different outcome in a do-over election.
Mar 31st, 2022