The Pressures on Amazon Spending Habits

Many sellers have never experienced inflation — and don't have a clear plan to deal with it.

May 2nd, 2022
Eytan Wiener, CEO, GETIDA
Amazon facility, Leeds, U.K., Aug. 2021.
Amazon facility, Leeds, U.K., Aug. 2021.
iStock

Buyers in the U.S. and Europe are becoming more reliant on shopping on Amazon every day. The endless product selection, competitive prices and fast shipping options are some of the main reasons that Amazon is now embedded in shopping habits worldwide.

Nevertheless, there are inflationary pressures on third-party Amazon sellers that can lead to rising prices for many products on Amazon’s marketplaces and can greatly affect the shopping habits of buyers. In the U.S., inflation has risen to a level that has not been seen for about 40 years. Most third-party Amazon sellers are from a generation of entrepreneurs that have never experienced inflation. Thus, they are not equipped nor hold a clear game plan on how to deal with such a complex economic business environment.

What is currently causing inflation?

Inflationary pressures are causing the sourcing of inventory, and selling products on Amazon, to be very challenging for third-party sellers. Inflation examples can be found in the increasing manufacturing costs (labor costs are up), higher costs of container sea shipping, historical-record fuel prices that are greatly affecting ground transportation costs, and the constantly rising costs of marketing and advertising on Amazon. There is a great bidding war for advertising products on Amazon and prices are only moving up.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has added another layer of complexity, as well. Both countries are major global suppliers of energy, metals, minerals, wheat and other needed commodities. The electronics industry, for example, is expected to be impacted by shortages of nickel, a common material for building electronic devices. 

The layers of complexity in the global supply chain, and the environment of rising costs for third-party Amazon sellers and for Amazon as an online retailer, means that both sellers and Amazon will not be able to keep current pricing levels any further. Prices of products on Amazon’s marketplaces are bound to increase for many products. The domino effect and chain reaction for the rising costs are clear, but there is no clear way at this point for businesses and consumers to combat it. 

Inflation versus deflation

Third-party Amazon sellers at this point should look to solidify their sourcing, global logistics and cash flow management in order to weather the inflationary storm and come out on top. What makes it especially hard for sellers is that everywhere they look around, they find rising costs. But they don’t have the luxury and immediate opportunity to raise the prices of their products on Amazon. The reason is the competition, and how the Amazon marketplace works. 

Amazon’s marketplace is a hyper-competitive business environment at this point. There are about 6 million Amazon sellers around the world, all focused on grabbing every penny of spending power from the shoppers on the platform. There is fierce competition for the positioning of products on Amazon’s organic and paid search engine results between sellers. The intense competition on Amazon provides deflationary pressures that are protecting buyers for the most part. Amazon’s algorithm favors products that sell well, have competitive price points, and get a good amount of positive reviews for shoppers. 

This means that pulling the trigger on raising prices for third-party Amazon sellers is not so easily done. If an Amazon seller raises prices while other sellers keep prices low, it can lead to Amazon’s search results moving the positioning of the marked-up products down the search results. This, in turn, will lead to less traffic and less revenue for the Amazon seller that raised its product prices while other sellers did not. 

The inflationary pressures to raise prices against the deflationary pressures to keep prices low for Amazon sellers are a formidable challenge for sellers. Nevertheless, if most Amazon sellers are mostly feeling inflationary pressures with no end in sight, they are bound to raise prices altogether — and that is when the ball of battling inflation rolls to the buyer. 

What Amazon buyers can do about inflation 

There are many ways buyers can reduce the impacts of inflation on Amazon. Unlike 40 years ago, the advent of the smartphone is placing power in the hands of consumers. They can shop on Amazon for the products they need and compare prices, and confirm product quality by monitoring the product ratings, all at record speed and at a lift of a finger. 

Buyers affected by inflation should make sure to clip digital coupons on Amazon (look for them on the Amazon product page when available) and look for special Amazon Lighting Deals, limited-time offers, bundle packages and clearance items. Applying and using Amazon’s Rewards credit card also allows buyers to get 3% cashback on anything they purchase on Amazon and even Whole Foods.  

Back in the inflation days of the 1980s, consumers needed to drive around stores in order to compare the prices of products. This tedious process is highly inefficient, and many preferred to shop in a handful of stores that they perceived sold at a low price and bring them value. Shopping online brings a brand new dimension that is much more effective for buyers. 

Shopping on Amazon, for example, brings more selection to buyers than is imaginable with super competitive product prices. Buyers only need to make sure to dive a bit deeper into Amazon's cost savings opportunities to extract more savings. All it takes is finger-work on a smartphone and some attention. Good deals are aplenty; use your time and fingers to find them on online. It's much easier and cheaper than driving around looking for store deals.

Eytan Wiener is the chief executive officer of GETIDA.

More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Factrees
Sourcing Marketplace Factrees Adds NetPlus Alliance, Ace Glass
Factrees is the first B2B networking platform that connects manufacturers, manufacturer reps, and distributors.
Apr 14th, 2022
The company logo graces one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Denver. Amazon said Wednesday, April 13, 2022 it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services as the company faces rising costs. The company said in an announcement on its website that the added fees will take effect on April 28 and are subject to change. Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation hit 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years.
Amazon Adds 5% Surcharge to Seller Fees
The latest “fuel and inflation surcharge” follows a previous fee hike announced in November.
Apr 14th, 2022
Amazontn
Injuries at Amazon Up 15% After Pledge to Become 'Earth's Safest'
A third of US warehouse workers are employed by Amazon, yet they account for 50 percent of injuries.
Apr 13th, 2022
Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com, raises his arms to celebrate the IPO for his company at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, May 22, 2014.
E-Commerce Billionaire Steps Down
Like many Chinese technology companies, JD.com’s finances have suffered over the past year.
Apr 7th, 2022
Staten Island-based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union members celebrate after getting the voting results to unionize on Friday, April 1, 2022, in New York. Amazon workers in Staten Island voted to unionize, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive.
Amazon's First U.S. Union to Face New Hurdles
Amazon exercised all its might to fend off the organizing efforts.
Apr 5th, 2022
Staten Island based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union organizer Chris Smalls celebrates with union members after getting the voting results to unionize Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Amazon Workers in NYC Vote to Unionize in Historic Labor Win
A fired Amazon employee has been leading the Amazon Labor Union in its fight.
Apr 4th, 2022
If successful, the effort at the Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island could lead to the first unionized Amazon facility in the U.S.
Labor Groups Close in on Amazon in Two Tight Union Elections
Union supporters have the edge in one vote.
Apr 1st, 2022
I Stock 1350196283
Green Products, E-Commerce Paying Off for Colorado Industrial Distributor Sustainable Supply
How Sustainable Supply ditched Amazon and lived to tell about it.
Apr 1st, 2022
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Amazon, Union Organizers Face Off Again in Alabama
After a crushing defeat last year, organizers are hoping for a different outcome in a do-over election.
Mar 31st, 2022
Gas station in Long Beach, Calif., March 11, 2022.
Key Inflation Gauge Sets 40-Year High
Sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezed consumers' finances.
Mar 31st, 2022
Michelle Valentin Nieves outside the Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, March 16, 2022.
Grassroots Labor Group Takes on Amazon in NYC
The e-commerce giant has made every effort to fend off the group and its leader, a fired Amazon employee.
Mar 31st, 2022