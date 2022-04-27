Sonepar, Mirakl to Develop B2B Electrical Equipment Distribution Marketplace in France

The deal reflects Sonepar's strong omnichannel ambitions.

Apr 27th, 2022
Sonepar
Screen Shot 2022 04 27 At 1 31 46 Pm
Sonepar

PARIS — Sonepar, an independent, family-owned leader in B2B distribution of electrical products, is pursuing an omnichannel strategy and has entered into a partnership with Mirakl, the world's leading provider of marketplace software solutions, to develop the ﬁrst B2B electrical supplies distribution marketplace in France.

Through the development of this innovative e-commerce platform — the ﬁrst to be compatible with Sonepar’s B2B customers’ purchasing methods — Sonepar aims to provide its customers with the most comprehensive product and service offer on the market.

The marketplace is planned to launch in Q4 of 2022. It is part of the group's digital transformation strategy, aimed at making Sonepar the ﬁrst electrical equipment distributor in the world to offer a fully digitalized and synchronized experience to its customers.

"By developing the ﬁrst electrical equipment distribution marketplace for professionals in France, Sonepar is conﬁrming its very strong omnichannel ambitions," said Jérémie Profeta, chief digital enterprise officer and member of Sonepar's executive committee. "Only Mirakl's technology, know-how and ecosystem of partners, combined with the expertise of the 200 Sonepar experts in our Digital Factory, will enable us to deploy this unique innovation in record time and integrate it to the Group omnichannel platform."

"With more than 80% of business buyers stressing the importance of breadth of choice and quality of shopping experience, building a marketplace enables a B2B company to develop an additional revenue stream while better serving the needs of its customers," said Philippe Corrot, co-founder and co-CEO of Mirakl. "We are delighted to support the ambitions of a global leader like Sonepar and to develop together a unique platform, one of the largest marketplaces ever created in the B2B sector.”

