Infor Launches New Infor Marketplace

Currently serving as a listing marketplace, Infor plans to develop it into a real-time provisioning platform.

Jan 25th, 2022
Infor
Infor Marketplace

NEW YORK — Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the new Infor Marketplace, a curated showcase of solutions that can augment and enhance customers’ existing Infor investments. The Infor Marketplace is designed to make it easier for customers to discover, source and license industry and micro-vertical solutions that integrate with Infor’s portfolio of enterprise software.

The Infor Marketplace, accessible at https://market.infor.com, currently serves as a listing marketplace, where customers can register to receive information and assets related to a wide range of Infor and partner solutions and services. Going forward, Infor plans to develop it into a real-time provisioning platform, where users can conduct frictionless e-commerce.

Soma Somasundaram, Infor Chief Technology Officer & President of Products, said, “The launch of Infor Marketplace underscores our commitment to providing a smart, preconfigured and modern enterprise ecosystem. We expect to provide access to hundreds of solutions that have been pre-integrated with Infor software or built with Infor platform technologies. From partner-developed apps, which support certain niche industry parameters, to free Infor-developed content such as visualizations, extensions and reusable widgets, the Infor Marketplace is intended to showcase new and innovative solutions for our customers.”

The Infor Marketplace also showcases Infor’s large and growing partner network. It provides Infor’s ISV (independent software vendor) partners with additional visibility to more than 65,000 Infor customers. In the coming months, the Infor Marketplace is expected to provide additional capabilities to Infor ISV partners, which should simplify customer acquisition, billing, payment processing, and automated provisioning.

Rene Nazario, CEO of Visual K, a leading provider of manufacturing, maintenance and point-of-sales software and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, said, “We are very excited about the new opportunities and possibilities that the Infor Marketplace can give us exposure to. In this day and age, people are used to licensing apps from an online store, so this is a major step in that direction. The setup is designed to be painless, and we are looking forward to the ability to receive feedback. This should be a win-win for all parties involved.” 

Antoinette Habets, VP of Acumen Group, said, “The Marketplace can help facilitate greater awareness of existing business and technical applications that extend Infor solutions for all customers. It is designed to solve specific vertical or business requirements, while increasing their ROI from the platform. Before the Marketplace, customers weren’t always aware of the available integrated solutions that can further automate and streamline their operations. These extensions can help improve workflows, reduce costs and deliver greater efficiencies. The Marketplace also can serve as a great self-service resource for customers.”

The Infor Marketplace is intended to serve as a one-stop shop for customers looking to source unique and innovative software solutions – including analytics, AI and machine learning apps – and find value-add extensions to Infor products that deliver even greater industry-specific capabilities.

It also is expected to include a searchable index of partner solutions designed to help maximize the value of customers’ Infor ecosystem investments. Users also can see ratings and reviews from other customers on what solutions are helping their businesses most.

“The Infor Marketplace should help provide Infor customers and partners with an opportunity to maximize their investments in Infor solutions, which are built on the foundation of the Infor OS enterprise application platform,” said Holger Mueller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. 

In Constellation Research’s April 23, 2021, Offering Overview report, Infor OS Powers Next-Gen ERP with a Rich Platform, Mueller noted that, “Overall, Infor has one of the most mature EAPs in the market, a testament to a more-than-10-year R&D effort and the early decision to build on the public cloud (AWS, in this case), making Infor the first enterprise resource planning (ERP) product to run on a standard public cloud platform.”  

Companies and partners interested in having their products and services listed on the Infor Marketplace can send an e-mail to InforMarketplace@infor.com for additional information.

The Infor Marketplace is powered by AppDirect, a  subscription commerce platform designed to remove the complexity of building a recurring business model. “For software companies, product ecosystems are quickly becoming a key competitive differentiator, allowing them to deliver more innovation and value to their customers faster,” said Daniel Saks, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AppDirect. “At AppDirect, we have more than a decade of experience helping companies create and support product ecosystems. We are excited to partner with Infor to power their ecosystem journey every step of the way to full subscription commerce.”

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

