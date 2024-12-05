PTDA Foundation Launches Initiative to Bolster PT/MC Career Recruitment

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation on Thursday announced the launch of “Start Your Career, Move the World,” an initiative and marketing campaign designed to help power transmission/motion control employers build industry awareness and attract top talent by showcasing the essential role they play in keeping the world moving.

The initiative provides a fully customizable suite of recruitment tools PT/MC companies can tailor, effectively highlighting their impact on industries ranging from manufacturing to medical to food to transportation and more. The tagline “Start Your Career, Move the World” reflects the pivotal role of PT/MC in driving global innovation and production.

"Our industry offers a diverse and exciting range of careers that form the backbone of critical systems, enhancing lives and making a global impact every day,” said PTDA Foundation President Matt Pavlinsky of Applied Industrial Technologies. "This new initiative equips PT/MC employers with the tools to share their stories and connect with the next generation of talent, who highly value meaningful work and careers offering work/life balance. By showcasing the industry's wide-ranging opportunities and impact, we’re not just recruiting employees — we’re inspiring future leaders who will shape and move the world."

Dynamic resources are designed for PT/MC employers to use across multiple platforms, including websites, social media, print materials and job fairs, ensuring a consistent and engaging message for potential recruits. To make implementation easy, a detailed user sgide is included. All materials are available for free download in Microsoft PowerPoint and Adobe InDesign formats, making it simple for companies to get started.

For more information and to access the resources, visit ptworkforce.org/BuildingAwareness.