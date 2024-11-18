AD’s Center for Independent Distributor Leadership Launches Second Cohort of Leadership Experience Program

WAYNE, Pa. — AD’s Center for Independent Distributor Leadership on Monday announced the launch of the second cohort of its Leadership Experience Program, a four-year certification program designed for current and next-generation executives of AD independent distributor member companies.

The second cohort includes 26 participants representing nine AD industries, reflecting the program’s wide-reaching impact throughout the company’s business verticals. With a median of 18 years of distribution experience and 10 years at their current distributorship, this cohort brings a wealth of expertise to the program.

The Leadership Experience Program is designed to equip current and future leaders of independent distribution with the skills and experiences needed to achieve sustainable growth. Participants benefit from a curriculum built in collaboration with instructors from top universities like Texas A&M and Villanova University, industry thought leaders, and seasoned leadership coaches, ensuring they receive best-in-class education and mentorship opportunities.

“Participating in the Leadership Experience has been an unparalleled opportunity to be coached and mentored by the top leaders and professors in industrial distribution, " said Katie Pate, chief financial officer of Creswell Richardson. “The first course emphasized the executive leadership skills essential for driving my distributorship’s ongoing growth and success. I’m eager to apply the knowledge I gained, and I look forward to my continued growth and development over the next four years.”

Following the successful launch of its first cohort in September 2023, which garnered enthusiastic participant feedback, the Leadership Experience continues to deliver meaningful results.

“Our goal, in addition to delivering exceptional content specialized for independent distributors, is to continue ensuring we leverage AD’s scale to make these programs and top-notch instructors affordable and accessible to members,” said Brandon Hagen, vice president of AD Member Education and co-founder of the CIDL. “Through the Leadership Experience and beyond, we’re proud to unite the top talent of our member companies with best-in-class instructors, fostering learning environments that prioritize growth and the future of independents.”

In addition to the Leadership Experience program, AD’s Center for Independent Distributor Leadership offers programs designed for operations leaders, sales leaders, distribution managers and safety equipment experts.