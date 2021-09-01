Channellock Launches Skilled Trades Learning Tool

The toolmaker just introduced Trades 101: a landing page aimed at showing the incredible benefits of entering a skilled trades field.

Sep 1st, 2021
Channellock
MEADVILLE, PA – With Labor Day fast approaching and a nationwide labor shortage — particularly in regards to skilled trades jobs — CHANNELLOCK is launching a new tool aimed at getting young people interested in the trades. The Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of more than 75 types of pliers just introduced Trades 101: a landing page aimed at showing the incredible benefits of entering a skilled trades field.

“All across the country, historic numbers of welders, HVAC techs, mechanics, electricians, plumbers, linemen and first responders are soon reaching retirement age with few trained to replace them,” said Ryan DeArment, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Channellock, Inc. “This, along with a booming construction industry and an ever-expanding population, means the skilled trades are in increasingly high demand and poised for rapid growth—now and well into the future. This new website helps people explore some of the top reasons for joining the trades.”

The Trades 101 page allows potential tradespeople to explore trade schools in their area, tips for choosing the right trade and steps to take to enter into a trade field. In addition, users are also able to filter data on media income, common occupations, entry level education requirements, and training or schooling for each specific trade.

Highlights for choosing a skilled trade include:

  • Job security: Skilled trades professionals are in constant demand. Never in danger of having their jobs outsourced or replaced by robot automation, American tradespeople enjoy excellent job security and opportunities for advancement.
  • Less time in the classroom: Forget about four years in the classroom. Most American trade schools can get you on the job a lot faster with certification and degree programs that can be completed in just three to 18 months.
  • Affordable tuition: Acquire valuable, lifetime skills instead of a lifetime of college debt. In many areas across the country, traditional, four-year colleges can cost up to 10 times more than nearby trade schools.
  • A great living: Always in high demand, the skilled trades command excellent pay and benefits. In some fields, entry-level workers receive up to $50,000 annually while experienced professionals often earn six figures.

Trades 101 is part of the brand’s larger commitment to secure the future of skilled labor. It’s coming off the heels of its latest Trade School Trade Up contest, a national initiative aimed at giving Trade Schools across the country a chance to win desperately needed shop makeovers and tools to foster learning success.

“We want to ensure we have a strong skilled trades force now and in the future,” DeArment added.  “These jobs are outsource-proof and consistently rank among America's best, most secure and highest-paying careers without a four-year degree. We hope this new tool helps young men and women find out all the benefits of trades jobs and ignites passion to help them choose the career of a lifetime.”


Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK Tongue & Groove Pliers, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, Pennsylvania-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation.

