Uline Offers $6K Signing Bonus for 60 Warehouse Jobs

Just a day after Amazon announced a $1,000 signing bonus for 800 warehouse positions it’s looking to fill in Southeast Wisconsin, Uline greatly upped the ante.

Pleasant Prairie, WI-based Uline — a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies — announced Sept. Tuesday that it is offering sign-on bonuses of $6,000 and starting wages of $23 per hour for 60 warehouse positions the company is looking to fill in Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha, WI, as well as Hudson, MN on the northwest Wisconsin border.

Uline, which is hosting a hiring event at its Kenosha facility on Saturday, said it would pay the sign-on bonuses in December.

“Uline is committed to supplying companies and organizations with the products they need to serve customers and keep operations running,” Kenosha branch manager Brad Harper in a press release. “We are seeking hard-working, dedicated individuals to add to our Uline team, as a result of our continued growth.”

The press release stated that the in-person hiring event will follow state health and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety measures.

On Monday, Amazon posted that it is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus and starting wages of $15/hour for new full-time employees at its facilities in the Milwaukee area. New part-time seasonal workers can get a $500 sign-on bonus. A press release from Monday stated that the e-commerce giant is also offering those same bonuses and wages for the 100,000 positions the company is looking to fill at its warehouse facilities throughout North America.