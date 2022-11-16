The Rise of the Warehouse Execution System

Automation is only as effective as the software that controls it.

Dave Williams
Nov 16, 2022
I Stock 1311253708
iStock

It’s no secret that manufacturers and distributors are relying more heavily on automation than ever before. In fact, the automated storage/retrieval system (AS/RS) market is expected to reach $27.68 billion by 2027. In order to stay ahead of evolving technology, warehousing professionals are realizing the importance of software applications, specifically Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Warehouse Control Systems (WCS) to help distributors move products faster, help create optimal inventory levels, and improve order fulfillment accuracy.

In warehousing, it is not uncommon to have a WMS and WCS operating as separate applications with the WMS managing the workflow of the operation, while the WCS executes the workflow within automation. Yet without a seamless integration, the combination of these applications can lead to unnecessary challenges. Supporting these systems individually often requires valuable time, resources, and capital.

Implementing a Warehouse Execution System

Automation is only as effective as the software that controls it, and any intelligent warehouse would greatly benefit from a properly managed Warehouse Execution System (WES). A WES saves time and ensures effective, inter-process communication by providing a plethora of actionable insights through appropriate data analytics. A WES offers an integrated set of WMS and WCS functionality within one application, simplifying warehouse communication and reducing the need to manage several applications. Additionally, a WES platform can bridge an enterprise resource planning (ERP) application with the WMS applications, optimizing order flow, overseeing process flow, and directing material handling equipment and warehouse automation. 

This solution is ideal for organizations with increased order volumes and high throughputs. It is able to receive and track products while tying inventory to specific customer orders through its order fulfillment processing capabilities. As orders come in, the WES breaks them into logical units of work and then utilizing its WCS functionality, directs automation or manual labor to execute the job. The WES provides the overall coordination of WMS and WCS functionality, such as inventory and order management, billing, and workflows, within a single application. 

The Benefits of an Integrated WES

Operating as a two-in-one solution, a WES has many clear advantages over traditional, individually implemented WMS and WCS systems, like: 

  • Simplicity: A WES requires a reduced need for complex integrations due to the built-in WMS and WCS features.
  • Time-Savings: Less time and fewer resources are needed to ensure effective communication between the WMS and WCS.
  • Flexibility: A WES offers the flexibility needed to interface with additional applications and host systems, such as ERPs, PLCs and other automated equipment.
  • Consistency: Having a single application across an organization helps ensure processes are consistent and efficient.
  • Cost Savings: With a WES functioning as a single application working alongside automation, organizations can increase inventory accuracy and reduce labor costs. 

Additionally, an integrated WES provides product traceability allowing manufacturers and distributors to efficiently handle recalls and comply with regulations. A WES can help discover and act upon issues contributing to a recall more efficiently, helping manufacturers to identify what product is recalled and reducing the number of products that are released to the public. 

Utilizing a WES that is integrated with WCS and WMS capabilities, as well as other supply chain systems, helps warehouse personnel to work more efficiently, increase inventory accuracy, and improve product traceability. 

Steps for Increased Capability & Functionality

Although a WES that also includes WMS and WCS functionality could replace existing WMS and WCS applications, it is also flexible enough to adapt to a variety of deployment options. Warehouses with an existing WMS will look to introduce a stand-alone WCS to assist with automation; however, it might be best to bring in a WES with integrated WCS functionality instead. Doing this allows the company to continue using its original WMS and integrate it with the WES to leverage its WCS and integrated process capabilities. Alternatively, if the organization has not introduced automation and therefore does not need WCS functionality at first, it can still implement the WES with integrated WMS capabilities and activate the WCS functionality when appropriate with future automation. Integrating the WMS and WCS together within the same application often results in reduced training times and shortened start-up time when new functionality is desired.

Finding the right partner to help you analyze your needs and implement a WES tailored to those needs is crucial. With a sophisticated WES, you can orchestrate the process across your facility, resulting in a warehouse that delivers better product traceability, storage usage, increased inventory accuracy, and allows for growth and flexibility to accommodate ever-changing warehousing needs. As the need for automation continues to grow, so will the need for an integrated warehouse execution system. 

Dave Williams is the vice president of technology solutions at Westfalia Technologies.

Latest in Technology & Software
Responding to Weird Economic Times
Sponsored
Responding to Weird Economic Times
November 11, 2022
I Stock 1311253708
The Rise of the Warehouse Execution System
November 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 37 04 Pm
Century HVAC Improves Automation, Visibility with E-Commerce Platform
November 9, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Top Cyber Threat Predictions for 2023
November 4, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 27 13 Pm
Technology & Software
Honeywell Launches Software Solution
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 23 35 Pm
Technology & Software
Most Companies Dissatisfied with Their Distribution Center Automation
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology & Software
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
This year's holiday season is poised to see record consumer demand. However, supply chain delays and shortages will have an impact. Check out this guide to uncover three inventory hacks every business can use to ensure a successful and profitable season.
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 37 04 Pm
E-Commerce
Century HVAC Improves Automation, Visibility with E-Commerce Platform
The company now offers customers an easier, faster way to purchase products.
November 9, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
Top Cyber Threat Predictions for 2023
Safeguarding against cloud security threats means learning about them, and preparing for each type of attack.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 27 13 Pm
Technology & Software
Honeywell Launches Software Solution
The system helps improve asset performance, lower maintenance costs and enhance productivity.
November 3, 2022
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omni-channel and parcel distribution solutions.
November 1, 2022
Ep22tn New
Technology & Software
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 1317234965
Technology & Software
Empowering Employees with Intelligent Sales Tools
Opportunities abound to translate distribution's extensive data into information — and knowledge.
October 27, 2022
Ep21tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: The Hack You Helped Create
Advanced automation technologies have created a plethora of connection-related vulnerabilities — all of which bad actors are excited to exploit.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 06 28 Pm
Technology & Software
SupplyPro Announces UStockit Platform
The company aims to revolutionize inventory control for even the smallest distributors.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 12 43 39 Pm
Technology & Software
Zilliant Announces 'Quick Start for Agreement Management'
Enables sales reps to streamline the creation, management and renewal of customer price agreements.
October 20, 2022
I Stock 1325334284
Technology & Software
Increasing Supply Chain Security Through Mobile Data Collection
In a world driven by maximum output, how do you ensure data remains secure?
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1321880573
Technology & Software
Moblico, Apex Announce Strategic Partnership
The companies hope to enable independent distributors to deploy smart pickup lockers.
October 17, 2022
I Stock 1178808605
Technology & Software
Most Electrical Distributors Still Process Many Documents Manually
Customer orders and stocking issues continue to be headaches for the industry.
October 13, 2022
I Stock 1352825159
Technology & Software
Oracle Launches Platform for Auto Suppliers
The cloud platform helps bolster manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.
September 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 13 20 Pm
Technology & Software
NetSuite Launches Ship Central App
The mobile app helps organizations improve warehouse operations.
September 28, 2022