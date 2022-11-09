Century HVAC Improves Automation, Visibility with B2B E-Commerce Platform

The company now offers customers an easier, faster way to purchase products.

Channel Software
Nov 9, 2022
Channel Software

MINNEAPOLIS — Channel Software has published a new case study detailing the accomplishments Century HVAC has reached using the CSX e-commerce platform.

With 12 locations, Century HVAC serves residential and commercial air conditioning contractors, the apartment industry, schools and government entities, and industrial companies throughout Texas. As Century HVAC transitioned away from its parent company to a standalone enterprise, it needed to upgrade its B2B e-commerce website.

Using Channel Software's purpose-built B2B e-commerce platform, Century HVAC launched a state-of-the-art site that reflected its brand and integrated tightly with business software and systems, including the Epicor Prophet 21 ERP. Century HVAC now offers customers an easier, faster way to shop for and purchase products.

In addition to serving as a shopping and ordering portal, Century HVAC's B2B e-commerce site gives customers the tools to select shipping methods, pay invoices, view their rewards program, add items to a request for quotation and view inventory.

"The new tools have given our customers more information, so they contact our employees less," said Daniel Conolly, York region operations manager at Century HVAC. "In the past, we had employees on call who would have to come in and physically check stock for customers. That information is all available online now."

"Century HVAC is a great example of how distributors can leverage their B2B e-commerce website to not only provide a terrific purchasing experience, but to also give customers more information and tools that make their work easier," said Curt Olson, president of Channel Software. "As an experienced B2B eCommerce provider, we're thrilled to give Century HVAC a streamlined but robust solution."

