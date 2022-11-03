Honeywell Launches Software Solution

ATLANTA — Honeywell on Thursday announced the Honeywell Connect 2022 product release event of new offerings and enhancements to Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution designed to assist customers in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations.

Among offerings announced during the event, the new Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials | Asset Performance helps customers enhance operational productivity and lower costs by improving asset and process performance.

"We are proud to launch our cloud-native Asset Performance solution that will bring scalable and more secure advanced asset health monitoring, predictive analytics and process optimization to help organizations operate more efficiently," said Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "We are also introducing several enhancements to our current software offerings across the industrials and smart buildings sectors that help enterprises run key processes more productively, while also giving them greater visibility into how they can lower their operational costs."

As part of the new Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials suite, Asset Performance helps deliver asset reliability and energy efficiency through real-time monitoring of assets using predictive models embedded with deep-domain expertise. Asset Performance can help to both detect potential asset health issues and predict possible time to failure in order to proactively improve plant availability.

"At Kairos, we use Honeywell's Asset Performance solutions for what we call our operate for reliability approach," said Claudio Zamora, president, Kairos Mining. "This approach allows us to run more efficiently, lower our costs to operate and be more profitable by bringing together fragmented data, orchestrating complex calculations, providing early alerts, performance calculations and custom dashboards. For us, Asset Performance solutions are more than a maintenance tool, they are the key element of our 'conditions' based operations approach."

According to Inderpreet Shoker, senior analyst at ARC Advisory Group, organizations are looking to enterprise-wide asset performance management that is driven by the availability and adoption of machine learning technologies that are capable of processing massive amounts of data through modern cloud technologies.

"The Performance+ suite offers end-to-end asset reliability via a prescriptive modular approach, delivering the business-level outcomes customers are seeking," Shoker said. "With its unique three-layer, holistic asset modeling combined with its extensive performance data library, the solution helps users have more confidence in their ability to predict and apply proactive asset maintenance strategies."

Enhancements to Existing Honeywell Software Solutions

Honeywell is also launching enhancements to other software across the industrials and smart buildings sectors.

Industrials:

Honeywell Plantwide Optimizer – End-to-end solution that integrates planning, operations and blending in near real time, features new modeling enhancements designed to enable organizations to achieve better process control and higher yields with less waste.

Honeywell Operations Management – Enhancements to the user experience designed to help industrial operations managers to better proactively monitor, document and operate their industrial processes to reduce downtime, increase throughput and yields, and standardize shift reporting.

Honeywell Workforce Competency – Enhancements to the simulation-based experiential learning solution to develop and enhance the competency of today's industrial workforce include persona-based dashboards and a new soft Safety Manager direct link.

Smart Buildings: