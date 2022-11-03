Honeywell Launches Software Solution

The system helps improve asset performance, lower maintenance costs and enhance productivity.

Honeywell
Nov 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 27 13 Pm

ATLANTA — Honeywell on Thursday announced the Honeywell Connect 2022 product release event of new offerings and enhancements to Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution designed to assist customers in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations.

Among offerings announced during the event, the new Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials | Asset Performance helps customers enhance operational productivity and lower costs by improving asset and process performance.

"We are proud to launch our cloud-native Asset Performance solution that will bring scalable and more secure advanced asset health monitoring, predictive analytics and process optimization to help organizations operate more efficiently," said Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "We are also introducing several enhancements to our current software offerings across the industrials and smart buildings sectors that help enterprises run key processes more productively, while also giving them greater visibility into how they can lower their operational costs."

As part of the new Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials suite, Asset Performance helps deliver asset reliability and energy efficiency through real-time monitoring of assets using predictive models embedded with deep-domain expertise. Asset Performance can help to both detect potential asset health issues and predict possible time to failure in order to proactively improve plant availability.

"At Kairos, we use Honeywell's Asset Performance solutions for what we call our operate for reliability approach," said Claudio Zamora, president, Kairos Mining. "This approach allows us to run more efficiently, lower our costs to operate and be more profitable by bringing together fragmented data, orchestrating complex calculations, providing early alerts, performance calculations and custom dashboards. For us, Asset Performance solutions are more than a maintenance tool, they are the key element of our 'conditions' based operations approach."

According to Inderpreet Shoker, senior analyst at ARC Advisory Group, organizations are looking to enterprise-wide asset performance management that is driven by the availability and adoption of machine learning technologies that are capable of processing massive amounts of data through modern cloud technologies.

"The Performance+ suite offers end-to-end asset reliability via a prescriptive modular approach, delivering the business-level outcomes customers are seeking," Shoker said. "With its unique three-layer, holistic asset modeling combined with its extensive performance data library, the solution helps users have more confidence in their ability to predict and apply proactive asset maintenance strategies."

Enhancements to Existing Honeywell Software Solutions

Honeywell is also launching enhancements to other software across the industrials and smart buildings sectors.

Industrials:

  • Honeywell Plantwide Optimizer – End-to-end solution that integrates planning, operations and blending in near real time, features new modeling enhancements designed to enable organizations to achieve better process control and higher yields with less waste.
  • Honeywell Operations Management – Enhancements to the user experience designed to help industrial operations managers to better proactively monitor, document and operate their industrial processes to reduce downtime, increase throughput and yields, and standardize shift reporting.
  • Honeywell Workforce Competency – Enhancements to the simulation-based experiential learning solution to develop and enhance the competency of today's industrial workforce include persona-based dashboards and a new soft Safety Manager direct link.

Smart Buildings:

  • Honeywell Forge Performance+ For Buildings | Energy Optimization provides a cloud-based, real-time automated system optimization software that continuously optimizes the operation of HVAC systems for facilities with artificial intelligence (AI) and manual learning (ML). It is designed to help reduce energy spend with limited to no impact on the comfort level of the building occupants. The solution provides energy, carbon and sustainability benefits to help improve visibility to meet sustainability goals.
  • Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Buildings | Site Performance brings together new capabilities for building managers, including a new mobile application that further extends a building operator's capability to monitor, configure and control building assets while on the go. It provides easy-to-access performance indicators so users can understand the status of facilities, view occupant comfort levels, identify poor performing assets, and uncover critical issues within buildings. The new centralized control add-on for Site Performance provides building operators with the capability to remotely visualize, investigate and resolve issues from a central location. It offers a portfolio-wide operational overview with advanced analytics, issue identification, root-cause analysis, remote resolution, traceability and knowledge management. Additionally, the solution also offers enhancements such as plug and play wireless sensors that provide predictive maintenance visibility using AI and ML techniques to help determine the failure mode, presenting prescriptive details such as the remainder of useful life of the building assets.
  • Sine Lobbies – A new multi-tenant solution empowering each tenant to customize and manage the visitor check-in and approval process for their co-located site and teams in line with their unique requirements through a single kiosk for the whole building. Sine Lobbies simplifies the visitor journey and enables building operators to create a class-leading visitor experience.
Latest in Technology & Software
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
Sponsored
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
October 12, 2022
Fortna Sized
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
November 1, 2022
Ep22tn New
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
October 28, 2022
Ep21tn
Security Breach: The Hack You Helped Create
October 21, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 23 35 Pm
Technology & Software
Most Companies Dissatisfied with Their Distribution Center Automation
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
I Stock 1317234965
Technology & Software
Empowering Employees with Intelligent Sales Tools
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
More in Technology & Software
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Coming up on 3 years since the first lockdowns, the industry is still feeling the effects. Get started with five key metrics that distributors should be reviewing, reevaluating, and adjusting to drive revenue for 2023. Watch the Video Guide.
October 12, 2022
Ep22tn New
Technology & Software
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 1317234965
Technology & Software
Empowering Employees with Intelligent Sales Tools
Opportunities abound to translate distribution's extensive data into information — and knowledge.
October 27, 2022
Ep21tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: The Hack You Helped Create
Advanced automation technologies have created a plethora of connection-related vulnerabilities — all of which bad actors are excited to exploit.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 06 28 Pm
Technology & Software
SupplyPro Announces UStockit Platform
The company aims to revolutionize inventory control for even the smallest distributors.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 12 43 39 Pm
Technology & Software
Zilliant Announces 'Quick Start for Agreement Management'
Enables sales reps to streamline the creation, management and renewal of customer price agreements.
October 20, 2022
I Stock 1325334284
Technology & Software
Increasing Supply Chain Security Through Mobile Data Collection
In a world driven by maximum output, how do you ensure data remains secure?
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1321880573
Technology & Software
Moblico, Apex Announce Strategic Partnership
The companies hope to enable independent distributors to deploy smart pickup lockers.
October 17, 2022
I Stock 1178808605
Technology & Software
Most Electrical Distributors Still Process Many Documents Manually
Customer orders and stocking issues continue to be headaches for the industry.
October 13, 2022
I Stock 1352825159
Technology & Software
Oracle Launches Platform for Auto Suppliers
The cloud platform helps bolster manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.
September 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 13 20 Pm
Technology & Software
NetSuite Launches Ship Central App
The mobile app helps organizations improve warehouse operations.
September 28, 2022
Palantir Logo
Technology & Software
Palantir, Hyundai Heavy Expand into Shipbuilding
The $20 million deal will help the shipbuilders' digital transformation.
September 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 32 14 Pm
Technology & Software
Moblico, LeadSmart Announce Strategic Partnership
The agreement will enable wholesale distributors to gain deep insights into customers and accelerate revenue growth.
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 12 20 Pm
Technology & Software
WrangleWorks Makes its Data Analysis Platform Open-Source
"Wrangles Python" reduces the amount of knowledge and code required to enrich data.
September 23, 2022
Ep20tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Cloud is on Fire - Promise vs. Problem
Embracing the efficiencies of cloud networks without fearing the data vulnerabilities they create.
September 19, 2022