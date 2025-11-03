AD Reports $78B in Member Sales Through Q3

The jump followed the buying group’s merger with IMARK Electrical last year.

Andy Szal
Nov 3, 2025
Affiliated Distributors said Monday that its members accounted for some $78 billion in sales during the first nine months of the year.

That total represented a 28% increase compared to the same period last year, although the buying group noted that a "significant percentage” of that growth stemmed from AD’s merger with IMARK Electrical last year. Sales from existing AD members were up 6% in the U.S. on a same-store basis, the group said.

Member purchases from AD suppliers, meanwhile, were up 31% year-over-year, and same-store sales from existing members in Canada and Mexico were also up — by 5% and 1%, respectively, in those currencies.

AD officials added that its members acquired 75 companies through September, including buyouts of 24 fellow AD members and the addition of 51 businesses from outside the buying group.

“2025 continues to be AD's largest growth year ever, boding exceptionally well for our ability to deliver increased profitability to our owner-members, increased market-share to our supplier partners and cost-efficiently support our growing community of independents for years to come,” AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said in a statement.

