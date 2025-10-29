Graybar Says Its Sales Grew by Double-Digits in the Third Quarter

The company also completed an overhaul of its ERP system in recent weeks.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 29, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Electrical and industrial distribution giant Graybar said Monday that both its sales and earnings totals jumped in the third quarter of the year.

Company officials said its quarterly net sales of $3.29 billion were up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year, while net income climbed 8.3% over that span to $119.3 million.

Through the first nine months of the year, employee-owned Graybar reported $9.6 billion in net sales and $358.3 million in net income, up 10.3% and 10%, respectively, over its totals through September 2024.

Officials also noted that the St. Louis-based company completed an upgrade of its ERP system during the quarter.

“With our ERP system in place, we are focused on accelerating progress through our 'Graybar Connect' business transformation program,” Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella said in a statement. “We believe our ongoing investments in Graybar Connect will support our growth, enhance our ability to serve customers and reinforce our long-term position as an industry leader.”

Graybar’s industrial business came in at no. 14 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.

