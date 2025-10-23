Rexel’s North American Sales Up by More than 7%

Sales to data center and other broadband infrastructure operators fueled a more than 7% increase in Rexel’s North American sales, the electrical distributor announced in its third quarter sales disclosure.



The company said that those “high-growth verticals” accounted for more than half of its 7.4% jump in North America in the quarter. Officials noted that ongoing projects in that market — including in Canada’s Talley and a new distribution center in Nevada aimed at the data center segment — seek to accelerate that growth.



Rexel officials also said that the company saw “good pass-through of tariff-related price increases in a competitive U.S. market.”



Overall, the distributor reported sales of $5.52 billion during the quarter and said that sales rose by 3% globally on a same-day basis. Rexel expects “slightly positive” growth in sales over the full year.



“Q3 was in line with the trends observed since the beginning of the year, with growth improving steadily in both North America and Europe,” Rexel CEO Guillaume Texier said in a statement. “We are happy that our past strategic initiatives are paying off.”