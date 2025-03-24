Parker Hannifin Launches Mobile Equipment Electrification Program

Three distributors have been certified under the program.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 24, 2025
Parker’s Global Mobile Systems facility, Elk Grove, Ill.
Parker’s Global Mobile Systems facility, Elk Grove, Ill.
Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin on Monday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to help equipment manufacturers transition from diesel to electric.

Parker said that its Motion Systems Group debuted the industry’s first-known certified Mobile Electrification Technology Center program. The METC enables manufacturers to shift their mobile equipment systems from diesel engines to electric motors, as well as provides technical support for reducing energy use, increasing operating range and improving total efficiency.

Parker officials said that the program helps companies overcome the challenges of electrifying mobile equipment — from integrating hydraulic, electrical and control systems to meeting safety, noise and cost requirements.

The company said that three distributors have been certified for Parker’s METC program to date in North America: Nott Company near the Twin Cities, Depatie Fluid Power in Southwest Michigan, and Hydradyne, a longtime ID Big 50 company recently acquired by Applied Industrial Technologies.

“We are excited to partner with these outstanding distributors at a higher level,” Mark Schoessler, vice president sales and marketing at the Motion Systems Group, said in a statement. “Their commitment to designing innovative mobile electrification systems aligns perfectly with our vision to empower machine manufacturers in reducing their environmental footprint while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Nott Company CEO Markus Rauchhaus added, "We are proud to be recognized for our unwavering dedication to advancing mobile electrification technologies and delivering cutting-edge solutions.”

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 21, 2025
Giada Volpin (second from left) works with a new generation of technical leaders.
The 'Silent Revolution' in Industrial Maintenance
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
March 10, 2025
Img 2644 677c40d245615
South Florida Startup
March 10, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
Operations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
Img 2644 677c40d245615
Operations
South Florida Startup
I Stock 1299491248 Credit Fotogestoeber de
Operations
New Laws Warrant Caution When Using AI In Hiring
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
Operations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
Some 87% of distributors expected to see growth, while just 3% anticipated potential losses.
March 10, 2025
Img 2644 677c40d245615
Operations
South Florida Startup
The 2025 ID Watch List concludes with Miami’s Prime Industrial Fasteners.
March 10, 2025
I Stock 1299491248 Credit Fotogestoeber de
Operations
New Laws Warrant Caution When Using AI In Hiring
Multiple AI touchpoints can lead to prohibited discrimination during the hiring process.
March 7, 2025
Ferguson Home showroom.
Operations
Ferguson Announces New 'Ferguson Home' Segment
The move combines Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery and Build.com.
March 4, 2025
M Supply Featured 1
Operations
Plumbing, HVAC Distributor Marcone Announces New Name
The change marks an “exciting new chapter” following a slew of acquisitions.
March 3, 2025
Hubbard Supply Co., Flint, Mich.
Operations
160 Years and Counting
ID’s 2025 Watch List continues with Hubbard Supply Co.
March 3, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Operations
Parker Hannifin Highlights Clean Tech in '24 Sustainability Report
New developments include the company's H2 technology and the Parker Ebrake.
February 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 2 48 39 Pm
Operations
The Ohio Valley’s ‘Supplier of Choice’
American Producers Supply has grown from its oil & gas roots into a regional distribution leader.
February 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 20 At 11 58 46 Am
Operations
Grainger Announces Slate of Board Candidates
All 12 currently serve on the board.
February 20, 2025
Standing
Operations
Is Spending All Day on Your Feet at Work an Occupational Hazard?
A Michigan city requires manufacturers to let workers sit if it doesn't restrict their duties.
February 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 3 20 24 Pm
Operations
Gaco Announces Brand Overhaul
The move unifies the company's coatings, adhesives and sealants.
February 19, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Operations
Schneider Electric Aims to Prevent Hazards with AI
The company announced that it had received a patent for the technology.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 17 At 1 15 23 Pm
Operations
Fastenal Founder Bob Kierlin Dies at 85
He led the Minnesota distributor for more than three decades.
February 17, 2025
Geib Front Facade W Clouds 677c3c3c4471c
Operations
A Narrow, Deep Focus
Geib Industries aims to be the hose and fittings leader.
February 17, 2025