Parker Hannifin Launches Mobile Equipment Electrification Program

Parker Hannifin on Monday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to help equipment manufacturers transition from diesel to electric.

Parker said that its Motion Systems Group debuted the industry’s first-known certified Mobile Electrification Technology Center program. The METC enables manufacturers to shift their mobile equipment systems from diesel engines to electric motors, as well as provides technical support for reducing energy use, increasing operating range and improving total efficiency.

Parker officials said that the program helps companies overcome the challenges of electrifying mobile equipment — from integrating hydraulic, electrical and control systems to meeting safety, noise and cost requirements.

The company said that three distributors have been certified for Parker’s METC program to date in North America: Nott Company near the Twin Cities, Depatie Fluid Power in Southwest Michigan, and Hydradyne, a longtime ID Big 50 company recently acquired by Applied Industrial Technologies.

“We are excited to partner with these outstanding distributors at a higher level,” Mark Schoessler, vice president sales and marketing at the Motion Systems Group, said in a statement. “Their commitment to designing innovative mobile electrification systems aligns perfectly with our vision to empower machine manufacturers in reducing their environmental footprint while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Nott Company CEO Markus Rauchhaus added, "We are proud to be recognized for our unwavering dedication to advancing mobile electrification technologies and delivering cutting-edge solutions.”