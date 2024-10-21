Five Sentenced for Long-Running Bid-Rigging Conspiracy in Georgia Concrete Industry

The executives had been charged with conspiring to fix prices, rig bids and allocate jobs.

U.S. Department of Justice
Oct 21, 2024
I Stock 1133442761
iStock.com/StockSeller_ukr

Four executives and a corporation were sentenced for participating in a long-running conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids and allocate jobs for ready-mix concrete in the greater Savannah, Georgia, area.

James Clayton Pedrick, Gregory Hall Melton, John David Melton, Timothy “Bo” Strickland and Evans Concrete LLC were charged in September 2020 with conspiring to fix prices, rig bids and allocate jobs for the sale of ready-mix concrete used in residential, commercial and public projects. Pedrick, Strickland and Evans Concrete later pleaded guilty for their participation in this conspiracy. Gregory Hall Melton and John David Melton were convicted by a jury in the U.S. District Court in Savannah earlier this year. Argos USA LLC separately admitted to its role in the conspiracy and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in January 2021.

Gregory Hall Melton was sentenced Thursday to 41 months in prison, and three years of supervised release and to pay a $50,000 fine. John David Melton was sentenced to 26 months in prison, three years of supervised release and to pay a $10,000 fine. The court previously sentenced Strickland to five months in prison and to pay $150,000 fine, Pedrick to one year of probation and Evans Concrete to pay a $2.7 million fine. Argos USA LLC paid a $20 million criminal penalty as part of its DPA.

According to court documents, the defendants effectuated their conspiracy by coordinating the issuance of price-increase letters to customers, allocating specific ready-mix concrete jobs in the coastal Georgia area, and submitting bids to customers at collusive and noncompetitive prices. The charged conspiracy began as early as 2010 and continued until about July 2016.

“These sentences reflect the egregious nature of rigging bids for materials like ready-mix concrete which are essential to the American economy,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Manish Kumar of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “The Antitrust Division and its law enforcement partners will hold accountable those who seek to exploit the critical need for these materials to harm consumers.”

“Concrete is an essential material in construction projects, with prices set in the free market by the forces of supply and demand,” said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia. “However, the defendants in this case for several years illegally rigged the system to benefit themselves at the expense of customers and are being held accountable for their conduct.”

“Activities related to bid-rigging and collusion do not promote an environment conducive to open competition which harms the consumer,” said Executive Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely of U.S. Postal Service's Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG). “The sentencing in this case represents a win for all law enforcement agencies who investigate those who engage in this type of harmful conduct to ensure that justice is served."

“The sentences imposed today send a clear message to anyone who chooses corporate greed over open and fair competition,” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph Harris of the Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General (DOT OIG), Southern Region. “Our commitment to working with our law enforcement partners and DOJ’s Antitrust Division is unwavering as we continue to pursue and uncover corrupt conduct and hold companies that intentionally engage in wrongdoing accountable.”

The FBI Washington Field Office, DOT OIG and USPS OIG investigated the case. Trial Attorney Patrick S. Brown and former Trial Attorney Julia M. Maloney of the Antitrust Division’s Washington Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney E. Greg Gilluly Jr. for the Southern District of Georgia prosecuted the case.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 8, 2024
PPG Industries headquarters, Pittsburgh, April 24, 2017.
PPG to Cut 1,800 Employees
October 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb
MRC Anticipates Sharp Drop in Q3 Sales, Earnings
October 16, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap Overhauls its U.S. Organizational Structure
October 16, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb
Operations
MRC Anticipates Sharp Drop in Q3 Sales, Earnings
White Cap location, San Diego.
Operations
White Cap Overhauls its U.S. Organizational Structure
I Stock 2150292623
Operations
The Importance of Sales Enablement in Your Manufacturing Marketing Strategy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb
Operations
MRC Anticipates Sharp Drop in Q3 Sales, Earnings
The company disclosed preliminary quarterly numbers as part of a stock repurchase announcement.
October 16, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
Operations
White Cap Overhauls its U.S. Organizational Structure
The company will consolidate seven regions into three.
October 16, 2024
I Stock 2150292623
Operations
The Importance of Sales Enablement in Your Manufacturing Marketing Strategy
Sales enablement can be especially meaningful for manufacturers, where the traditional divide between sales and marketing is woefully inadequate.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 1414645446
Operations
Keeping the Family Business
Tips to effectively safeguard your business’ future.
October 14, 2024
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05 65494cd5e04d3 65e7837fb38ca
Operations
DXP Enterprises Refinances Debt, Raises $105M
The company said the transaction would help its organic and acquisition growth strategy.
October 10, 2024
Sfl Bins 66aa59dd73b83
Operations
More than Filling Bins
How Bossard brings "Industry 5.0" to the fastener business.
October 10, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936
Operations
Sonepar Announces New Americas Leadership Structure
The company said the changes would help connect key functions across both North and South America.
October 9, 2024
I Stock 1787367294
Operations
Air Products Faces Pressure from Activist Investor
The firm has built a stake in the industrial gas provider worth more than $1 billion.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 524232313
Operations
Global Industrial Partners with New York Islanders
The company will be the "Official Industrial Supplier" of the franchise.
October 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 1 45 10 Pm
Operations
RS, Schneider Electric Celebrate 100 Years of TeSys Motor Controls
The modern TeSys line continues to deliver on its historic advancements in motor protection, monitoring and control.
October 7, 2024
People walk past stranded containers in the area between Tranum and Slette beach in Denmark, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, a day after a Maersk ship dropped 46 containers off the coast between Bulbjerg and Svinkloev in the northwestern part of Jutland, during storm Pia.
Operations
Thousands of Shipping Containers Have Been Lost at Sea. What Happens When they Burst Open?
More than 20,000 shipping containers have tumbled overboard in the last decade and a half.
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 52 22 Pm
Operations
Atlas Lifting, William Hackett to Bring 'World's Safest Hoist' to U.S.
The hoists are designed for demanding applications in energy, defense and construction.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 53 38 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's September/October Digital Edition
Featuring the 2024 ID Big 50 and a look at how Bossard is making fasteners high-tech.
September 30, 2024
CS&W, a metal supplier incorporated Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and transitioned from its facility of 80 years to a new state-of-the-art depot.
Operations
Metal Supplier Boosts Warehouse Efficiency With AGVs and New Cantilever Racking
AGVs can lead to a substantial payoff in increased material handling efficiency and accuracy.
September 26, 2024