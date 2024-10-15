The Importance of Sales Enablement in Your Manufacturing Marketing Strategy

Sales enablement can be especially meaningful for manufacturers, where the traditional divide between sales and marketing is woefully inadequate.

Al Sefati, Founder & CEO, Clarity Digital
Oct 15, 2024
I Stock 2150292623
iStock/gorodenkoff

In the world of manufacturing, it’s crucial to use every available tool to gain a competitive edge. For most manufacturers, their in-house sales team is one of the most invaluable resources of all. But of course, not all sales teams are created equal. The ones that truly perform at a high level tend to be those that have invested most heavily in sales enablement.

What is sales enablement, exactly? Simply put, sales enablement is the process by which business organizations equip their sales personnel to close more deals, furnishing them with all the necessary tools, training, and content they need to more effectively reach customers.

Sales enablement can be especially meaningful for manufacturers, where the traditional divide between sales and marketing is woefully inadequate. Simply put, the average manufacturing company has a lengthier sales cycle and a more complex product portfolio, requiring more buyer education. This places a major burden on sales personnel, but the marketing department can assist them via deft sales enablement.

The Impact of Sales Enablement on the Sales Cycle

One of the ways in which sales enablement benefits manufacturers is that it can take that lengthier sales cycle and shrink it down.

Through a dedicated sales enablement effort, manufacturers can provide their reps with personalized content and tools that directly speak to customer pain points, helping those customers get to “yes” more expediently.

Creating shorter sales cycles helps sales representatives allocate time and resources more effectively, generating a higher level of ROI.

Aligning Sales and Marketing for Greater Success

For sales enablement to be truly effective, it’s crucial for both the sales and marketing departments to be working together in tandem. This means aligning around shared business objectives, and it also means having a mutual understanding that many of the resources the marketing team develops are designed to offer direct sales support.

Marketing and sales teams should not only have the same set of goals in mind but also agree on the most important metrics, regularly reviewing sales data to ensure their efforts are working seamlessly.

The bottom line: Well-coordinated marketing efforts provide sales teams with valuable data, insights, and content tailored to target prospects, all of which helps to boost conversion rates.

Tools and Technology for Manufacturing Sales Enablement

When it comes to effective sales enablement, there are a number of tools that can prove mission critical. Some of the foremost examples include:

  • CRM systems, which allow both sales and marketing to monitor the various touchpoints with which customers engage the brand.
  • Product information management (PIM) systems, which can be valuable for managing details about product value propositions, technical specs, and benefits.
  • Content management solutions, which can be helpful for ensuring the prompt delivery of up-to-date and accurate content.

One more thing: There’s a significant role for artificial intelligence (AI) in sales enablement. Integrating AI tools can assist with the development of personalized content, tailored to target customers. AI can also yield the kinds of customer insights needed to ensure content is precisely honed.

Leveraging Content as a Key Sales Enablement Asset

One of the most essential components of sales enablement is having a wide range of content, including types of content made to address different stages of the consumer journey. Consider a few examples:

  • Product specs. Having technical outlines can be important for reaching customers who need to ensure a product meets certain specifications, whether for functional or regulatory reasons.
  • Case studies. For consumers who are researching products and need some reassurance that the product in question can address specific pain points. For more technical or complicated products, case studies are vital.
  • Blogs and white papers. One of the best ways for manufacturers to attract leads is by demonstrating their thought leadership, a great way to raise brand awareness and instill trust early in the consumer journey.
  • ROI calculators. Will your products actually help buyers achieve the kind of value they desire? One way to provide them with reassurance is by making ROI calculators available, not just to end consumers but to the sales reps who are interfacing with those consumers.
  • Webinars and product demonstrations. Video and in-person demonstration can be useful for demystifying products that are more complex in nature.

These are just a few content types that can be useful in sales enablement. Remember too that the marketing team can create tailored content that addresses the concerns of engineers, procurement teams, and other key stakeholders in the buying process; there’s little to be gained from a “one size fits all” content approach.

Measuring the Success of Your Sales Enablement Strategy

One more aspect of sales enablement that needs to be emphasized is tracking and measurement. Manufacturers can monitor their results by keeping an eye on core metrics like sales velocity, content engagement, and win rate.

Not only do data and analytics provide manufacturers with a sense of their progress, but they can also offer opportunities to revise and refine sales enablement efforts in real-time, recalibrating content messaging or delivery channels.

Sales enablement is necessary for manufacturers looking to achieve a market advantage.

To take the first step toward a robust sales enablement strategy, contact Clarity Digital Agency today. Schedule a consultation for an audit of your sales enablement and manufacturing marketing strategies, and to reveal new strategies for boosting conversions and fostering business growth.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1414645446
Keeping the Family Business
October 14, 2024
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05 65494cd5e04d3 65e7837fb38ca
DXP Enterprises Refinances Debt, Raises $105M
October 10, 2024
Sfl Bins 66aa59dd73b83
More than Filling Bins
October 10, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1414645446
Operations
Keeping the Family Business
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05 65494cd5e04d3 65e7837fb38ca
Operations
DXP Enterprises Refinances Debt, Raises $105M
Sfl Bins 66aa59dd73b83
Operations
More than Filling Bins
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 8, 2024
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05 65494cd5e04d3 65e7837fb38ca
Operations
DXP Enterprises Refinances Debt, Raises $105M
The company said the transaction would help its organic and acquisition growth strategy.
October 10, 2024
Sfl Bins 66aa59dd73b83
Operations
More than Filling Bins
How Bossard brings "Industry 5.0" to the fastener business.
October 10, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936
Operations
Sonepar Announces New Americas Leadership Structure
The company said the changes would help connect key functions across both North and South America.
October 9, 2024
I Stock 1787367294
Operations
Air Products Faces Pressure from Activist Investor
The firm has built a stake in the industrial gas provider worth more than $1 billion.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 524232313
Operations
Global Industrial Partners with New York Islanders
The company will be the "Official Industrial Supplier" of the franchise.
October 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 1 45 10 Pm
Operations
RS, Schneider Electric Celebrate 100 Years of TeSys Motor Controls
The modern TeSys line continues to deliver on its historic advancements in motor protection, monitoring and control.
October 7, 2024
People walk past stranded containers in the area between Tranum and Slette beach in Denmark, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, a day after a Maersk ship dropped 46 containers off the coast between Bulbjerg and Svinkloev in the northwestern part of Jutland, during storm Pia.
Operations
Thousands of Shipping Containers Have Been Lost at Sea. What Happens When they Burst Open?
More than 20,000 shipping containers have tumbled overboard in the last decade and a half.
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 52 22 Pm
Operations
Atlas Lifting, William Hackett to Bring 'World's Safest Hoist' to U.S.
The hoists are designed for demanding applications in energy, defense and construction.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 53 38 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's September/October Digital Edition
Featuring the 2024 ID Big 50 and a look at how Bossard is making fasteners high-tech.
September 30, 2024
CS&W, a metal supplier incorporated Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and transitioned from its facility of 80 years to a new state-of-the-art depot.
Operations
Metal Supplier Boosts Warehouse Efficiency With AGVs and New Cantilever Racking
AGVs can lead to a substantial payoff in increased material handling efficiency and accuracy.
September 26, 2024
I Stock 1369603115
Operations
The Benefits of a 4-Day Workweek
American companies haven't adopted four-day weeks as broadly, but that could change.
September 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18 64d4f533ce128
Operations
Applied Industrial Technologies Releases 2024 ESG Report
The company said it reduced energy consumption and increased its recycling percentage.
September 20, 2024
Amazon campus in Seattle, March 20, 2020.
Operations
Amazon to Require Workers to Be in the Office
Starting next year, corporate employees must be in the office five days a week.
September 17, 2024
I Stock 896029122
Operations
Manufacturing Procurement Leaders Say MRO Should Be a Strategic Initiative
Businesses now see MRO as a "mission-critical deliverable" rather than a necessary cost.
September 12, 2024