Atlas Lifting, William Hackett to Bring 'World's Safest Hoist' to U.S.

ALNWICK, England — A new transatlantic partnership is bringing the benefits of superior safety hoists to the U.S. market.

Atlas Lifting & Rigging has signed an agreement to import innovative hoists from William Hackett in the U.K. The hoists feature William Hackett’s patented Quad Pawl technology, which the company says makes them the safest in the world.

Ben Burgess, director of William Hackett, said, “Our Quad Pawl technology has been a huge success in other markets. We needed the right partner to help us bring the benefits of Quad Pawl to the USA and are delighted to have found that partner in ALR.”

William Hackett’s patented pawl design features four-pawl mechanical engagement functionality. This enables all four pawls to engage with the rachet gear in an offset configuration, reducing risk of failure. Quad Pawl provides finer adjustment and tensioning ability, while maintaining rachet/pawl engagement.

Based in Houston, ALR is a fast-growing manufacturer and wholesaler of premium hoists. It has a nationwide network of distributors serving the American lifting industry. ALR is now offering William Hackett WH C4 QP chain hoists and WH L5 QP lever hoists from its Houston warehouse. These hoists are designed for demanding applications in the offshore industry as well as energy, defence and construction.

Doug Ozolins, executive vice president of ALR, said, “William Hackett says that its Quad Pawl hoists have the safest ratchet mechanism in the industry — and we are inclined to agree.

“ALR is growing rapidly because we have a reputation for supplying innovative, high quality, robust hoists like these. We are therefore extremely confident that there is demand for the William Hackett range from within our customer base.”

Founded in 1892, William Hackett is a respected manufacturer of chains and lifting products. William Hackett hoists are designed, manufactured and proof load tested in the UK.

The new partnership with ALR builds on William Hackett’s growing business in North America. It already sells its market-leading range of HA master links and sub-assemblies into the USA — primarily focused on the Gulf of Mexico — along with its Hack10 chain sling components.

“Developing the U.S. market is a cornerstone of our business growth strategy,” added Burgess. “We know that our unique QP technology can bring significant benefits to the U.S. lifting industry and provide us opportunities for substantial growth.”