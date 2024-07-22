QXO Announces Another $620M in Financing

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law and former White House senior adviser, has joined the company's board.

QXO Inc.
Jul 22, 2024
GREENWICH, Conn. — QXO Inc., a company expected to become a tech-forward leader in the building products distribution industry, announced Monday that it has entered into purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors for a new $620 million private placement financing of an aggregate 67,833,699 shares of QXO common stock at a price of $9.14 per share.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, right, listens to then-President Trump during a breakfast with business leaders in the White House, Jan. 23, 2017.White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, right, listens to then-President Trump during a breakfast with business leaders in the White House, Jan. 23, 2017.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, FileThe new private placement, which includes a $150 million investment from Affinity Partners, is expected to close on July 25. Affinity founder Jared Kushner has joined the QXO board of directors as the fifth independent director on the seven-member board, effective immediately.

The company further announced that it closed its previously reported $3.5 billion private placement financing on July 19.

Following the closing of the new private placement, QXO will have no debt and cash of approximately $5 billion, reflecting the $620 million proceeds of the new private placement, the $3.5 billion proceeds of the previously reported private placement, and investments of $900 million from Jacobs Private Equity and $100 million from Sequoia Heritage and other co-investors. The company intends to use the proceeds of these investments to grow its business through acquisitions.

Following the closing, QXO will have approximately 409.4 million outstanding shares of common stock.

