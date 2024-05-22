LGG Industrial Expands Capabilities at Local Branches

Each of the company's locations will reflect the specific industries that they serve.

LGG Industrial
May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 22 At 3 26 38 Pm
LGG Industrial

PITTSBURGH — LGG Industrial focuses on providing tailored solutions to their customers across North America. With a reinvigorated brand and a desire to raise the standard for service excellence in industrial distribution, LGG Industrial is making strides to expand capabilities across all their local branches.

As locations across the United States and Canada each serve specific industries, LGG Industrial branch locations will invest in capabilities and services reflective of those customers.

For example, throughout the United States and Canada, LGG Industrial has expanded their gasket sealing solution capabilities by adding additional production equipment to their facilities and expanding their soft and metal gasket fabrication.

“This is very exciting because it will allow for an increase in our operational productivity, and allow us to have more gaskets in-stock, readily available for our local customers,” said Andy Dunn, director of operations for the Western U.S. region.

Similarly, LGG Industrial has renewed its focus on their material handling solutions, with investments to support both heavyweight and lightweight conveyor systems.

“We have a great team built around our material conveyance solutions and have grown our field service crews across all regions so that we can better serve our customers,” said Tim Posey, director of operations for Eastern U.S.

LGG Industrial is a leader in industrial hose distribution, having a Certified Master Coupler at nearly every branch location. They’ve added larger capacity crimpers, metal hose fabrication and have increasingly focused on hose management capabilities including testing, reclamation and tagging throughout the U.S. and Canada. Likewise, they’ve grown their hydraulic hose capabilities, particularly with the acquisition of DeeTag in 2023, successfully serving high-quality OEM customers in various markets; providing superior service to these discerning customers.

Director of operations in Canada Michael Leonard said, “Our fluid power hose capabilities in Canada have been expanding as we have entered new markets. Our OEM customers see the value we bring not only by providing quality products, but through solutions we deliver directly from our local branches.”

All-In-One Distribution Management
All-In-One Distribution Management
May 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 22 At 3 15 25 Pm
MRC Global Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report
May 22, 2024
I Stock 1149078028
Defining the Role of Product Marketing Manager
May 22, 2024
Ago Now Hq And Dc Web 720x462
Wholesale Industrial Distributor AgoNow Shuts Down
May 21, 2024
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
