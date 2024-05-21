Wholesale Industrial Distributor AgoNow Shuts Down

The Oklahoma company announced that it is going through liquidation.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 21, 2024
Ago Now Hq And Dc Web 720x462
IBC

Oklahoma wholesale industrial distributor AgoNow is ceasing its operations, the company said on its website.

“We regret to inform you that AgoNow is closing its business and is in the process of liquidation,” the company wrote. “We appreciate the support of our customers over the years and wish them all continued success in their businesses.”

The company, based on Tulsa, was founded in 2016, according to the 2020 announcement that it had joined buying group IBC. AgoNow provided products and services to distributors and manufacturers across the MRO, construction, welding and safety product segments; it did not sell direct to end users.

As of 2020, it reported more than 150,000 SKUs in its system from 130 supplier partners, including over 10,000 items at its Tulsa warehouse.

