Fastenal Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Company officials said it solidified and made progress toward its long-term ESG goals.

Fastenal
Mar 29, 2024
I Stock 1900496524
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

WINONA, Minn. — Fastenal Company on Thursday announced the publication of its 2024 ESG report.

The report, which recaps Fastenal's performance and progress in the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, was produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and aligns with the ESG disclosure and reporting frameworks established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now part of the IFRS Foundation) and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

A consistent theme of the report is how Fastenal's 23,000-plus employees are using their talents and creativity to advance the company's ESG vision: empowering people, preserving our world, and serving as a trusted partner. Their efforts, combined with an organizational commitment to continuously improve processes, systems, and reporting, helped Fastenal solidify and make progress toward its long-term ESG goals in 2023.

Some highlights from the report:

  • Received a silver medal from EcoVadis, indicating that the quality of Fastenal's sustainability management system ranked in the top 25% of all companies in all industries rated by EcoVadis in 2023.
  • Completed a scope 3 materiality assessment, an important step to further broaden the company's carbon inventory and establish baselines for science-based targets.
  • Launched a large-scale plastic recycling program with Trex Company, Inc., which uses the material to manufacture composite outdoor decking products. The teams in Fastenal's North American distribution centers and in-market locations are on pace to divert more than 600,000 pounds of plastic waste in the first year of the program.
  • Continued to achieve excellent workplace safety results, including a superior Experience Modification Rate (EMR). EMR is a widely accepted measure of an organization's health and safety risk determined by the National Council on Compensation Insurance based on a company's expected workplace injuries versus other organizations with similar characteristics. In 2023, Fastenal's EMR was 51% better than the average performance rate for its industry group.

"The 'Blue Team' is providing great service and creating tremendous value for our customers, and they're doing it in a very responsible and sustainable way," said Fastenal President and CEO Dan Florness. "We're excited to share our story in this latest ESG report."

View the report at www.fastenal.com/fast/esg.

