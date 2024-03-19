Startup Distributor Already Planning Expansion

The humble beginnings — and rapid growth — of Virginia Strut.

Mar 19, 2024
Unnamed 1 659c64c308ad2
Virginia Strut and Hanger Supply

In the final installment of ID's 2024 "Watch List," a niche distributor that's growing rapidly despite only being founded just over a year ago.

Cody Bilcheck, the owner of Virginia Strut and Hangar Supply, founded the company in January 2023 to provide supplies to job sites across eastern Virginia — with only his 401(k) as financing.

The company reported sales of some $2 million in its first year, and says it plans to bolster its sales staff and add another facility — enabling it to reach markets across the state.

For the complete list of ID Watch List companies, read the latest edition of Industrial Distribution magazine.

Virginia Strut and Hanger Supply

Company name: Virginia Strut and Hanger Supply
Nominated by: STAFDA
Top executive(s): Cody Bilcheck, owner
Year founded: 2023
Headquarters: Chesapeake, Va.
Website: virginiastrut.com
Number of locations: 1
Key product categories: Strut systems, threaded rod, pipe hangers, pipe supports, roof top supports, concrete anchors, cable tray, hardware
Total employee headcount: 3
Total SKU count: 1,805
Total 2023 Sales (est.): $2 million

Company commentary: Virginia Strut is an owner-operated job site supply business that supports the commercial, industrial, civil, government and military construction markets. We are a niche distributor specializing in strut systems and hanging hardware. Depending on the time an order is placed, we offer same- and next-day delivery for stock items and serve job sites located in the Southeast Virginia, Richmond and Northern Virginia markets. Our stock consists of hard-to-find finishes, such as 304ss, 316ss, HDG, aluminum, FRP and domestic products. Also, we offer services such as strut assembly, cut to length strut, kitting, hanger assembly, onsite concrete anchor pull testing, strut load calculations, and take offs.

Recent awards or recognition: Joined STAFDA in Nov. 2023.

Unnamed 2 659c6485f288bVirginia Strut and Hanger SupplyDo they offer e-commerce? Our e-commerce platform was established during our first month of business in January 2023. While a small portion of our sales are generated from e-commerce, the platform helps customers better understand our product offering and is a useful reference tool. We wanted to get our foot in the door with e-commerce as online buying is becoming more prevalent in our industry and product line.

Recent company news: Virginia Strut and Hanger Supply was founded as a true grassroots startup. With limited resources, no investors, and little financial backing — my 401(k) — this business launched as a one-person job site supply business and quickly grew into a small business. Over the course of 2023, we have experienced rapid month-to-month growth. Our next plan is to expand our local sales force and open a stocking location in Richmond to better service job sites across all Virginia markets.

Additional comments: Thank you to all the manufacturers who gave us a chance in the beginning and to all the customers that made this possible.

