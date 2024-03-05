California Man Charged with Smuggling Refrigerants

The arrest is the first under new restrictions on potent greenhouse gases.

U.S. Department of Justice
Mar 5, 2024
I Stock 527230912
iStock.com/J2P

SAN DIEGO — Michael Hart of San Diego was arrested and charged with smuggling greenhouse gases into the United States from Mexico and then selling them for profit, in violation of regulations intended to curb the use of greenhouse gases and slow climate change.

This is the first prosecution in the United States to include charges related to the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 (AIM Act). The AIM Act prohibits the importation of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), commonly used as refrigerants, without allowances issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“It is illegal to import certain refrigerants into the United States because of their documented and significantly greater contribution to climate change,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We are committed to enforcing the AIM Act and other laws that seek to prevent environmental harm.”

“The illegal smuggling of hydrofluorocarbons, a highly potent greenhouse gas, undermines international efforts to combat climate change under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol,” said David M. Uhlmann, EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Anyone who seeks to profit from illegal actions that worsen climate change must be held accountable. This arrest highlights the significance of EPA’s climate enforcement initiative and our efforts to prevent refrigerants that are climate super pollutants from illegally entering the United States.”

“This office is at the forefront of environmental prosecutions, and today is a significant milestone for our country,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath for the Southern District of California. “This is the first time the Department of Justice is prosecuting someone for illegally importing greenhouse gases, and it will not be the last. We are using every means possible to protect our planet from the harm caused by toxic pollutants, including bringing criminal charges.”

According to the EPA, HFCs are potent greenhouse gases that cause climate change and are used in applications such as refrigeration, air-conditioning, building insulation, fire extinguishing systems, and aerosols. The global warming potential of an HFC can be hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide. The use of HFCs has been rapidly increasing worldwide due to the global phaseout of ozone-depleting substances and increased demand for refrigeration and air conditioning.

The indictment alleges that Hart purchased refrigerants in Mexico and smuggled them into the United States in his vehicle, concealed under a tarp and tools. According to the indictment, Hart posted the refrigerants for sale on OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace and other sites, and sold them for a profit.

In addition to greenhouse gases, the indictment alleges Hart imported HCFC 22, an ozone-depleting substance regulated under the Clean Air Act. The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (Montreal Protocol) is a treaty adopted in 1987 and ratified by virtually every country. The Montreal Protocol required the gradual phase out of ozone depleting substances, with different timetables for developed countries like the United States and developing countries like Mexico. In the United States, the Montreal Protocol was implemented in 1990 by an addition to the Clean Air Act, which covers Stratospheric Ozone Protection. That addition identified HCFC 22 as a regulated ozone depleting substance. Before 2020, EPA regulations that governed ozone-depleting substances made it illegal for anyone to import a regulated ozone-depleting substance in an amount exceeding that individual’s consumption allowance, subject to certain exceptions. On January 1, 2020, consumption allowances for HCFC 22 were eliminated and it became illegal to import HCFC 22 for any purpose other than for use in a process resulting in their transformation or their destruction.

The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol is another international agreement designed to phase down the production and consumption of greenhouse gases such as HFCs, which are commonly used alternatives to ozone-depleting substances and are already controlled under the Montreal Protocol. The Kigali Amendment seeks to phase down the production and consumption of HFCs by 80-85% by 2047. The AIM Act authorized the EPA to phase down the production and consumption of HFCs in a stepwise manner. As part of the AIM Act, Congress added an additional list of regulated substances, which include HFC 32, HFC-125, HFC-134, HFC-134a, HFC 143 and HFC 143a. Refrigerants marketed as HFC 404a, 407a, 407c and 410a contain these regulated substances. The listed HFCs are some of the most commonly used HFCs and all are saturated, meaning they have only a single bond between their atoms and therefore have longer atmospheric lifetimes. Beginning on January 1, 2022, EPA regulations prohibit any person from importing bulk regulated HFCs, except by expending, at the time of import, a consumption or application-specific allowance issued by the EPA. No person may sell or distribute, or offer for sale or distribution, any regulated HFC that was imported illegally.

Senior Trial Attorney Stephen Da Ponte of the Justice Department’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie K. Pierson for the Southern District of California are prosecuting the case.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 527230912
California Man Charged with Smuggling Refrigerants
March 5, 2024
Midland Tool & Supply headquarters, Oak Park, Mich.
60 Years In, Midland Tool Expanding Across the Midwest
February 27, 2024
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Norfolk Southern Urges Shareholders to Reject Takeover Plan
February 27, 2024
I Stock 1652511983
ISA CEO on Distributor Opportunity, ‘Channel 2.0’
February 27, 2024
Related Stories
Midland Tool & Supply headquarters, Oak Park, Mich.
Operations
60 Years In, Midland Tool Expanding Across the Midwest
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Operations
Norfolk Southern Urges Shareholders to Reject Takeover Plan
I Stock 1652511983
Operations
ISA CEO on Distributor Opportunity, ‘Channel 2.0’
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Operations
Martin Supply Celebrates 90th Anniversary
More in Operations
Midland Tool & Supply headquarters, Oak Park, Mich.
Operations
60 Years In, Midland Tool Expanding Across the Midwest
The longtime Detroit-area distributor added hubs near Chicago and St. Louis in recent years.
February 27, 2024
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Operations
Norfolk Southern Urges Shareholders to Reject Takeover Plan
A group of investors is seeking to take control of the railroad.
February 27, 2024
I Stock 1652511983
Operations
ISA CEO on Distributor Opportunity, ‘Channel 2.0’
Brendan Breen joined DCKAP’s “Driven” podcast.
February 27, 2024
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Operations
Martin Supply Celebrates 90th Anniversary
The company is led today by the third and fourth generations of the Martin family.
February 26, 2024
A Home Depot in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
Operations
Home Depot Violated Labor Law by Firing Worker, Board Rules
The employee refused to remove a hand-drawn "BLM" acronym from a work apron.
February 22, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Announces Board Nominees Ahead of Shareholders Meeting
Ann Hailey, a board member since 2006, will not stand for re-election.
February 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 21 At 3 03 03 Pm
Operations
Galco Expands its Product Line
The electronics and automation distributor said it added thousands of SKUs last year.
February 21, 2024
Img 0921 659c5cc348ed1
Operations
From One Product — and One Employee — to a $20M Distributor
"Vendors sell hot dogs; Fort Dearborn is a partner."
February 20, 2024
Grainger Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024.
Operations
Grainger Show Aims to Highlight ‘Solutions’ in an Uncertain Environment
In addition to products, the MRO giant offered fixes for customers' thorniest problems.
February 19, 2024
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, speak with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, Weirton, W.Va., Sept. 26, 2023.
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs to Shutter Tin Plant After Tariff Ruling
The closure will result in 900 layoffs.
February 15, 2024
Dol
Operations
Cleaning Products Manufacturer Cited after Worker Suffers Amputation
The company faces more than $194,000 in proposed penalties.
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 09 44 Am
Technology & Software
Blackline Safety Wins $2.7M Contract for Safety Monitors, Devices
The four-year pact was reached with "a major U.S. upstream energy company."
February 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 10 52 40 Am
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join Pump, Valve & Water Symposium
Gabelli Funds' 34th annual event is slated for next week in New York City.
February 12, 2024
Ep113
Operations
Intel to Delay $20 Billion Ohio Chip Plant
The facility was set to be online by late 2025 and create 3,000 jobs.
February 9, 2024
Success Vision I Stock 1450667766
Operations
Transforming Leadership in Distribution: From Platitudes to True Strategic Execution
Today’s business model demands leaders who don’t just get things done but transform the very essence of their organizations.
February 9, 2024