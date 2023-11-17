EnPro Industries to Change its Name

The company will become Enpro Inc.

EnPro Industries Inc.
Nov 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 17 At 2 48 48 Pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EnPro Industries, Inc. announced Thursday that, in recognition of its forward strategy and successful portfolio optimization, it will change its corporate name to Enpro Inc., effective at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 1.

“Our new name better reflects the Enpro of today following our successful transformation to reshape our portfolio and create a more resilient business model,” said Eric Vaillancourt, president and chief executive officer. “Our evolution has been possible because of the incredible work of the Enpro team to advance our key strategic imperatives and deliver for our customers. We are excited to move forward as Enpro Inc. as we continue to advance innovation, expand our leading-edge capabilities and drive profitable growth.”

The ticker symbol for Enpro’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange will continue to be “NPO” and the CUSIP numbers for its securities, including its common stock, will remain unchanged. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the name change.

Beginning Dec. 1, Enpro’s corporate website will be enpro.com and its prior corporate web address will redirect to that site.

Latest in Operations
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Sponsored
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
November 2, 2023
I Stock 1432762626
Feds Fine West Texas Tooling Shop
November 17, 2023
Coil
Dallas Industries Announces Two New Dealers
November 16, 2023
Warehouse I Stock 1439502484
Distribution and Fulfillment: Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing
November 13, 2023
Related Stories
Warehouse I Stock 1439502484
Operations
Distribution and Fulfillment: Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm 636aabe9d0127
Operations
Magid Named Chicagoland 'Top Workplace' for 3rd Consecutive Year
Sandvik Coromant Sb Ti Release Image
Operations
Sandvik Coromant's Net-Zero Target Validated by Climate Science Group
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Sponsored
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
More in Operations
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
Sponsored
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
This white paper investigates the structures and frameworks available to source and stimulate the thinking behind a company’s plans. Download Whitepaper >>
November 8, 2023
Coil
Operations
Dallas Industries Announces Two New Dealers
Dallas has appointed Midwest Press & Automation and Southern Press Solutions.
November 16, 2023
Warehouse I Stock 1439502484
Operations
Distribution and Fulfillment: Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing
Each approach presents both advantages and challenges.
November 13, 2023
Factory With Flag
Operations
The Abandonment of Cities and Towns in the Heartland
"It is time to face the fact that America turned its back on these communities and workers in support of free trade and shareholder value."
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm 636aabe9d0127
Operations
Magid Named Chicagoland 'Top Workplace' for 3rd Consecutive Year
The company is also a contender for next year's national list.
November 10, 2023
Sandvik Coromant Sb Ti Release Image
Operations
Sandvik Coromant's Net-Zero Target Validated by Climate Science Group
The company's goals meet the criteria of the Science Based Target initiative.
November 10, 2023
641840autofloorscrubberinhospital 2000pxen
Operations
Global Industrial Announces Agreement with Vizient
The distributor will provide floor cleaning equipment to the healthcare company.
November 7, 2023
Power Tools1
Operations
Three Things Every Tradesperson Must Know About Their Power Tool Batteries
Between temperature sensitivities and the risk of counterfeit designs, not all batteries are created equal.
November 3, 2023
I Stock 1456986844
Operations
Welding Company Scolded for Trying to Pay $23,500 Settlement in Coins
They weighed three tons.
November 1, 2023
John J. Moakley U.S. Courthouse, Boston.
Operations
F.W. Webb Could Pay Millions for Overtime Pay Violations
A federal court ruled that the company misclassified hundreds of sales reps.
October 31, 2023
United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Operations
General Motors Reaches Tentative Agreement with UAW
The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.
October 30, 2023
Succession I Stock 1397200252
Operations
Distributors Pay Heavy Cost for Lack of Succession Planning
When a senior executive leaves a company, it causes discomfort and uncertainty throughout the entire workplace.
October 30, 2023
From left: Adina Storch, SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Global Industrial; Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial; Sue Ruzenski, CEO of Helen Keller Services; Christopher Woodfill, Associate Executive Director of Helen Keller National Center; Trina Coccarelli, Chief Advancement and Marketing Officer of Helen Keller Services.
Operations
Global Industrial Holds Corporate 'Day of Service'
The distributor partnered with the nearby Helen Keller National Center.
October 26, 2023
I Stock 1437527745
Operations
Social Media Strategies for Manufacturers
A solid plan can yield great results.
October 25, 2023
Savannah Distribution Center Donation
Operations
Kimball Midwest Marks Centennial at Georgia Hub
The facility's associates selected One Love Animal Rescue for their local charitable contribution.
October 23, 2023