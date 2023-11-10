Magid Named Chicagoland 'Top Workplace' for 3rd Consecutive Year

The company is also a contender for next year's national list.

Magid Glove & Safety
Nov 10, 2023
Magid

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Industry-leading PPE manufacturer and distributor Magid Glove & Safety has been named one of the 2023 Chicagoland "Top Workplaces" for the third year in a row.

With close to 100,000 licensed businesses in the city of Chicago alone, Magid was one of only 196 businesses to make the list.

Not only is Magid a regional "Top Workplaces" recipient, but the company received the National Top Workplaces award in 2022 and in 2023. As a regional recipient, Magid is also a contender to make the 2024 national list which will be announced in March.

These awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.

“At Magid, we are committed to creating an environment where people can be themselves, have fun, and do their best work. Being recognized as a top workplace by our own team members is true validation that we are delivering on this promise, and one of the best compliments we could receive,” said Jen Almodovar, Magid’s executive vice president of people.

Headquartered in Romeoville, Magid employs more than 1,000 people worldwide. The company offers walking tracks, game courts, a subsidized café, and a flexible work-life balance with a hybrid schedule of three days a week in the office and two days of “work from anywhere.”

