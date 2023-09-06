Saint-Gobain Abrasives Announces Partnership with Dedeco

Saint-Gobain will market Dedeco’s SUNBURST thermoplastic-bonded abrasives.

Saint-Gobain Abrasives
Sep 6, 2023
Saint Gobain Dedeco Nr

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saint-Gobain Abrasives on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Dedeco, a leading manufacturer of specialty abrasives since 1937.

Saint-Gobain Abrasives will market Dedeco’s SUNBURST line of thermoplastic-bonded abrasives. A synergistic partnership, the addition of the SUNBURST product portfolio from Dedeco to the Saint-Gobain Abrasives distributor sales organization in North America provides customers with an even wider range of abrasives across industrial markets. 

“Partnering with Dedeco on their SUNBURST abrasive product line aligns with our vision to deliver the most comprehensive abrasives solutions,” said Patrick Baliva, executive sales director, North America, Norton-Saint-Gobain Abrasives.

“Dedeco is proud to enter into this strategic collaboration with Saint-Gobain Abrasives,” said Steven M. Antler, chairman of Dedeco International Inc. “Our product focus, combined with Saint-Gobain's extensive network of experienced and trusted solution providers, and both companies’ focus on delivering quality, value and service, will enable manufacturers and technicians throughout North America to achieve superior results more efficiently than ever before." 

The SUNBURST line includes radial bristle discs and brushes for deburring, cleaning, finishing and polishing metals, plastics, composites, wood, and many other surfaces. From heavy duty removal to blending and mirror-like polishing, in both manufacturing and maintenance operations, SUNBURST covers virtually all applications including in industries such as general metalworking, welding, 3D printing, aerospace, automotive, and medical industries.

