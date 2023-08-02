Graybar Announces Record Q2 Net Sales

The company's net income was down compared to the same quarter last year.

Graybar
Aug 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 644977a5a4ec0

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, reported Monday that it set a new quarterly record for net sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Graybar’s net sales for the second quarter of this year totaled $2.8 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter finished at $124.2 million, a 2.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2022.

For the first half of 2023, the company reported net sales of $5.5 billion, an 8.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the first six months of 2023 increased 8.4% to $249 million.

“Thanks to the hard work of our employees, we continue to achieve positive results,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, Graybar chairman, president and CEO. “We remain focused on providing exceptional service to our customers every day, while we we make strategic investments to transform our business and strengthen our long-term position as an industry leader.”

