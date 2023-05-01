Packer Fastener Celebrates 25th Anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packer Fastener, the Green Bay-based threaded fastener and industrial supply distributor, is celebrating its 25-year business anniversary on May 1.

The company was founded in 1998 with one location and three original founders. Today, Packer Fastener has grown throughout the Midwest, and it has added two sister companies to the family.

“If I had to name the number one factor in our success over the past 25 years, I would say that its our people,” said Terry Albrecht, Packer Fastener Principal and CEO. “The number two secret to our success is our people, and if I had to name a third, it would be our people.”

Albrecht attributes company growth and customer satisfaction to the strong company culture.

The Packer Fastener culture, branded as its “swagger,” is a people-centric, people-focused company culture designed around recruiting, training and empowering good employees to provide exceptional customer experiences.

“We’re only able to grow as fast as our ability to recruit good people, and luckily we’ve been very successful in both our recruitment and growth,” said Albrecht.

From humble beginnings in one small location, Packer Fastener now employees 160 team members, operates 10 physical branches throughout the Midwest and serves customers across the U.S. from its National Sales department. The family of companies now also includes Packer Freight — a freight brokerage and logistics company — and Albolt Manufacturing, a manufacturer of specialty fasteners.

“Our 25-year celebration is going to be great,” said Albrecht. “Throughout summer and fall, we’ll be sharing exciting announcements about new locations, new products, new members of our team, and about new opportunities for people to connect with our outstanding company culture.”