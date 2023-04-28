Tube Manufacturer Announces Mexico Plant

ORWELL, Ohio — Welded Tubes announced the opening of a new, 55,000-square-foot facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

The new facility will begin operations in early 2024 with a focus on small-diameter, tight tolerance tubing for the automotive industry, a specialty of the Ohio-based manufacturer.

"Our customers are increasing their presence in Mexico and have asked us to continue to support their expansion efforts and their commitment to the OEMs," said Joe Frandanisa, president of Welded Tubes Inc. "We are listening to our customers' needs, and our expansion in Monterey will allow us to grow and strengthen our relationships with them."

Monterrey is an exciting growth opportunity to take the precision and quality of Welded Tubes international and provide top-notch customer service. The facility is breaking ground on the large Steel Warehouse campus in Monterrey. Steel Warehouse is the sister company of Lock Joint Tube (LJT), the parent company of Welded Tubes. This expansion will strengthen the supply chain of Welded Tubes and its customers.

Kevin Marks, president of Lock Joint Tube, said he is looking forward to the new facility becoming operational.

"With the support of Steel Warehouse Mexico, we are expanding into Mexico with a ton of confidence. I anticipate more exciting news in Mexico in the years to come," Marks said.

LJT is proud to support this expansion which will take their combined company presence to six locations and be the first international presence for the tubers. The new facility has plans to expand to include LJT's capability range after its first several years in operation.

Lock Joint Tube is a mechanical grade tubing manufacturer based in South Bend, Indiana, with locations in Ohio, Texas and Tennessee. LJT acquired Welded Tubes of Orwell, Ohio, in 2020. Welded Tubes is an IATF certified leading supplier of small diameter tubing.