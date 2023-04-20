Fromm Electric Supply Marks 100 Years

The company has grown into one of the Mid-Atlantic's largest electrical supply and service firms.

Fromm Electric Supply
Apr 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 20 At 3 11 53 Pm
Fromm Electric

READING, Pa. — Fromm Electric Supply was founded in 1923 in a small storefront by Alexander Fromm with four employees selling kitchen appliances.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Reading-based company, still thriving as a multi-generational business and now one of the largest electrical supply and service firms in the Mid-Atlantic region.

CEO Michael Fromm, who, along with his brother Lou, bought the company from their family in 2007, attributes their continued success to prioritizing long-term relationships over short-term gain.

“Our allegiance is to our employees, customers and communities rather than to Wall Street analysts,” Michael Fromm said.

The 100-year mark is a rare milestone for most American corporations. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, fewer than one out of every 1,000 companies make it that far. Business Week estimates that only 40% of family-owned companies reach the second generation and 13% are passed down to a third generation.

What is Fromm Electric’s magic touch?

“We’ve thrived for as long as we have because our aim is not to just sell electrical products, but to offer our customers solutions that help them meet their own business objectives,” Michael Fromm said.

Latest in Operations
Screen Shot 2023 04 20 At 3 11 53 Pm
Fromm Electric Supply Marks 100 Years
April 20, 2023
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
Boeing Max Production Could Be Slowed Over Part Problem
April 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm
SBP Holdings Renamed Singer Industrial
April 13, 2023
Tj Wps
Weiler Abrasives Introduces Key User Program
April 13, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 9 34 10 Am
Operations
Take Part in ID's Annual Distributor Survey
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm
Operations
SBP Holdings Renamed Singer Industrial
Tj Wps
Operations
Weiler Abrasives Introduces Key User Program
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm
Operations
SBP Holdings Renamed Singer Industrial
The name highlights the group's focus on industrial businesses and applications of all types.
April 13, 2023
Tj Wps
Operations
Weiler Abrasives Introduces Key User Program
The initiative will provide expanded technical expertise and support to end users in key segments.
April 13, 2023
Osha Logo2 E1321560215660
Operations
The Fine Line in Safety
An inside look at recent OSHA fine increases, the agency's ability to police industry, and the incredible ratio of inspectors to plant floor workers.
April 12, 2023
An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by a coalition of labor unions.
Operations
Amazon Worker Injuries Dip Last Year
But they were still worse than in 2020.
April 12, 2023
I Stock 139965267
Operations
Construction Company, Supplier Pay $289K for Overtime Violations
The two companies failed to pay overtime wages to dozens of "leased" workers.
April 6, 2023
20220405 115507
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names New CEO
AJ Roshan-Rouz previously served as CEO of engineered materials company 5N Plus.
April 4, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal, Nov. 10, 2021, Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
EPA Approves California Rules Phasing Out Diesel Trucks
The state has some of the nation's worst air pollution.
April 4, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door
Operations
F.W. Webb Weaves Success into Storied History
After 157 years, the distributor has learned a thing or two about navigating a challenging market.
March 30, 2023
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, at a rally at the state Capitol, Albany, March 13, 2023.
Operations
As Inflation Persists, a Push for $20 Minimum Wage
Rising prices have blunted the impact of a decade-long push for a $15 minimum.
March 28, 2023
Airproducts
Operations
Air Products Wins Over $130M in NASA Contracts
The company will provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1392300189
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 22.7% in January
Although modest increases could be attributed to inflation, officials said new orders remain "at a good level."
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm
Operations
RS Partners with Hammond Manufacturing
RS will supply Hammond's customizable electrical and electronic enclosures.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 33 31 Pm
Operations
FocusCFO, ITR Economics Announce Partnership
The agreement aims to provide a team of experts to support executives in building reliable strategies.
March 23, 2023
I Stock 1299055072
Operations
Data-Driven Distributor Transformation: The Metrics that Matter
Several metrics have proven to consistently predict superior performance.
March 23, 2023