Colorful PPE Makes a Difference in Industrial Workplaces

Five ways adding some color can improve safety.

Magid Glove & Safety
Feb 27, 2023
Colorful Gloves
Magid

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – With a market full of PPE options, choosing the right safety gear isn’t always an easy task.

Finding safe and comfortable PPE that workers will want to wear is more important than ever as the Occupational Health & Safety Administration continues to increase fines. Since 2016, OSHA fines have risen by 20%, and on Jan. 12, OSHA announced that it plans to raise fines by 7% in 2023.

While color might seem like a non-vital style element, colorful PPE can help improve safety in industrial workplaces. For this reason, safety experts from national PPE manufacturer & distributor Magid Glove & Safety, suggest adding some color when choosing PPE this year.

Here are five tips for choosing colorful PPE and how they can help improve safety:

Colorful Markings and PPE to Indicate Training Level and Roles

Use colorful hard hats or markings on hard hats to indicate different training levels. For example, a red hat or marking could signify someone who has first aid training, or a blue one could signify someone who knows how to drive a forklift. Different colors can also be used to signify the difference between visitors, managers, hourly employees, or even different roles and work areas. As a result, workers know whom to reach out to and/or where to go when they need help.

Prominent, Colorful Shields to Identify Correct Cut-Level

Some jobs are more dangerous than others and require a higher ANSI Cut Level to keep workers safe. Look for PPE such as gloves and sleeves that feature color shields with the ANSI cut level prominently visible. This makes it easier for safety managers to see if workers are using the right level of cut protection for the job they are doing.

Bright Glove Liners to Indicate Overworn PPE

Under all that dirt and grime, it can be difficult to tell if a glove is overworn or if it’s just slightly worn or stained. When a glove shell is compromised, a glove that includes a bright-colored liner will show through and alert the worker to replace the damaged item.

Hi-Vis PPE to Ensure Workers Can See Each Other … and Even Themselves

Visibility can be compromised in many conditions, including inclement weather, or even on loud and crowded worksites. It can be just as important for workers to be able to see where their hands are when they’re handling dangerous materials. Look for his-vis PPE in eye-catching colors. Outside of the traditional hi-vis vests and hats, many manufacturers are also adding high-visibility palm coatings, glove shells, sleeves, and coveralls

Alternating Colors to Signal Inspections

Eventually, PPE wear time runs out and workers must turn in their old and worn items to get new ones. By switching the PPE color, safety managers can easily tell if workers are wearing their old and worn PPE or if they are wearing up-to-date items. Consider purchasing PPE in bulk and in different colors to signal when it’s time for workers to change out their gear.

For more safety tips and resources, visit Magid’s Safety Matters Resource Center.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
February 24, 2023
I Stock 1199635648
Exposing Distributors to Increased Liability
February 24, 2023
I Stock 1443571855
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by '23 Outlook
February 22, 2023
Related Stories
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
Operations
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
I Stock 1199635648
Operations
Exposing Distributors to Increased Liability
I Stock 1443571855
Operations
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by '23 Outlook
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
I Stock 1199635648
Operations
Exposing Distributors to Increased Liability
Under proposed Labor Department rules, more workers are likely to be classified as employees, rather than independent contractors.
February 24, 2023
Ep43tn
Video
Fastenal Finds a Fit with ESG Reporting
The distributor was working on environmental goals long before they became official.
February 23, 2023
I Stock 1443571855
Operations
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by '23 Outlook
The home improvement giant's pandemic-era boom has eased for a number of reasons.
February 22, 2023
I Stock 1332378850
Operations
Remote Working: A Challenge and an Opportunity
Some employers might be pushing the envelope when it comes to monitoring workers.
February 22, 2023
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school, Feb. 10, 2023, Chicago.
Operations
Illinois Poised to Mandate Paid Leave for Nearly All Workers
The proposal would go beyond requirements in other states.
February 20, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Operations
Robotics Are Stuck in Neutral Without Human Management
In the early days, the thinking was that robots will eventually outsmart humans and there will be less need for human capital. This has clearly not been the case.
February 19, 2023
I Stock 184056989
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 10% in 2022
December's $188 million in orders brought the year-to-date total to $2.2 billion.
February 17, 2023
Dsc01125 63c859f1af0ea
Operations
American Bolt Marks 60 Years of Threaded Fasteners
In the third and final part of ID's annual "Watch List," a visit with American Bolt Corporation.
February 16, 2023
An office building in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022.
Operations
Companies' Climate Targets Not What They Claim
Major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts are.
February 13, 2023
I Stock 1179865141
Operations
Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Klein Tools
Klein products will be available in Lowe’s stores and online later this year.
February 9, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b
Operations
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
In part 2 of ID's annual "Watch List," a look at Industrial Supply Company Inc.
February 8, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 07 4 29 31 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation Rebrands as RS
The move will provide opportunities to improve efficiencies and increase scalability.
February 7, 2023
Ep32tn
Operations
Security Breach: When Seeing the Attack Isn't Enough to Stop it
Exterior defenses are making hackers visible; the next step is eliminating the threat before it spreads.
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 27 16 Pm
Operations
Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand
The distributor is now known as ARG Industrial.
February 6, 2023