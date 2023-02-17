U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 10% in 2022

December's $188 million in orders brought the year-to-date total to $2.2 billion.

U.S. Cutting Tool Institute, Association for Manufacturing Technology
Feb 17, 2023
I Stock 184056989
iStock

McLEAN, Va. — December 2022 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $188.4 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was down 3.1% from November’s $194.4 million and up 14.6% when compared with the $164.3 million reported for December 2021. With a year-to date total of $2.2 billion, 2022 is up 10.8% when compared to the same time period in 2021.  

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools. 

“In January, the U.S. labor market had its best month in job hirings since 1969, and cutting tool sales remained steady,” said Jeff Major, president of USCTI. “The consensus is that the cutting tool industry looks positive for at least the first six months of this year. Economic pressures still exist, and the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to stave off inflation.” 

Pat McGibbon, chief knowledge officer at AMT, also has a positive outlook of the industry.

“Don’t sweat the month-to-month declines in the past two months; the story is in the year-over-year and year-to-date double-digit increases,” McGibbon said. “The next 12 months look bright for 2023 in tooling as record backlogs in material removal equipment orders convert into shipments and expanded capacity.” 

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels. 

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology. The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time.

