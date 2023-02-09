Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Klein Tools

Klein products will be available in Lowe’s stores and online later this year.

Lowe's Companies Inc.
Feb 9, 2023
I Stock 1179865141
iStock

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s and Klein Tools, an American tool manufacturer since 1857, on Thursday announced a partnership that will add a significant presence for the iconic tool brand to the electrical and tool departments at Lowe’s.

As a result, Lowe’s will offer the widest selection of Klein Tools products anywhere in the home improvement retail channel. 

Klein Tools products will be available in Lowe’s stores and on Lowes.com in the second half of 2023 with premium store placement across multiple product categories. Lowe’s initial selection of Klein Tools products will include hand tools, electrical test and measurement tools, followed by a multi-year rollout of new product innovations.  

“As the no. 1 hand tool brand among electrical and HVAC professionals, Klein Tools strengthens our Pro brand and product lineup, and delivers immediate credibility across all trades,” said Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president of merchandising. “The addition of Klein will help drive excitement and traffic among Pro customers looking for market-tested innovation from a brand they trust.” 

“Klein Tools is committed to serving professionals across the trades,” said Thomas Klein Jr., Klein Tools president and COO. “This partnership with Lowe’s enables us to serve pros with our wide array of products, including innovative new products designed to make work on the job easier, safer and more efficient.”

