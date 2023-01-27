Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year

The companies collaborated to save their joint customers nearly 22.5% in 2022.

AD
Jan 27, 2023
Stellar 636132ceb4250

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply named previous, multi-year winner 3M has as its supplier of the year for 2022.

The two companies collaborated to save 61 joint customers nearly 22.5% in customer Documented Cost Savings during 2022.

The company also announced Brady, Master Fluid Solutions and Walter Surface Technologies as its new STARS Partners for 2023. 

The Stellar Industrial Supply Supplier of the Year award recognizes the strong partnership between Stellar Industrial Supply and 3M, and the commitment by 3M to deliver on the Stellar Industrial mission to consistently deliver integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings for its customers. 

Underscoring that mission, the Stellar DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $165 million in cost savings, all of which are customer verified. The program saved customers nearly $18 million in total in 2022, and on average, Stellar customers realized nearly 21% in customer approved documented savings. 

“Once again we thank the entire Stellar organization for the incredible support and collaboration both companies enjoy in this most excellent relationship," said Renee Ricciotti, National Channel Director, 3M Safety & Industrial business group. "We are humbled to again be named Supplier of the Year, which is a celebration of our shared commitment to excellence and delivering the finest in customer experiences. We look forward to continued and increased success in 2023."

Stellar Industrial Supply provides coast-to-coast support for its customers, boasting 17 regional hubs, including: Portland, OR, Albany, OR, Everett, WA Tacoma, WA, Seattle, WA, Spokane, WA, Los Angeles-Metro, Upland, CA, Central Valley, CA (San Luis Obispo, Ventura), Denver, CO, Billings, MT, Phoenix, AZ, Lawrence, PA, Sparks, NV, and Tampa, FL. 

"3M always represents the Stellar Way and Vision at its highest level, while consistently driving our value proposition home to customers every day. We look forward to working with 3M once again in 2023," said Stellar President and CEO John S. Wiborg.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
I Stock 1422593811
Lumber Supplier Faces Fines Following Worker's Death
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 2 37 32 Pm
Industrial Distribution's January/February Digital Edition
January 24, 2023
New Holland earth moving and construction equipment on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa., March 28, 2014.
CNH Industrial Workers Approve New Deal
January 23, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1422593811
Operations
Lumber Supplier Faces Fines Following Worker's Death
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 2 37 32 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's January/February Digital Edition
3M logo above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2017.
Operations
3M to Cut About 2,500 Manufacturing Jobs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 2 37 32 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's January/February Digital Edition
Featuring our annual "Watch List" and a visit with Turtle & Hughes.
January 24, 2023
3M logo above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2017.
Operations
3M to Cut About 2,500 Manufacturing Jobs
The company said it saw rapid declines in consumer-facing markets and a significant slowdown in China.
January 24, 2023
New Holland earth moving and construction equipment on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa., March 28, 2014.
Operations
CNH Industrial Workers Approve New Deal
More than 1,000 CNH workers had been on strike since last May.
January 23, 2023
Amazon JFK8 distribution center union organizer Jason Anthony speaks to media, Brooklyn, N.Y., April 1, 2022.
Operations
U.S. Union Membership Rate Hits All-Time Low Despite Campaigns
The number of workers belonging to a union actually increased, but it failed to keep pace with higher overall employment.
January 20, 2023
Usw
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs, United Steelworkers File Trade Cases on Unfairly Traded Tin Mill Products
They filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 50 16 Am
Staffing Changes
Muza Metal Products Names New CEO
John Kriz will serve as the fifth president and CEO in Muza's 95-year history.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 17 At 11 39 27 Am
Operations
Fastenal Issues Debut ESG Report
The distributor highlighted structural changes in its fuel use and brick-and-mortar footprint.
January 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 2 50 26 Pm
Operations
Cutting Tool Orders Up 21% in November
Year-to-date orders were up more than 10%.
January 13, 2023
I Stock 1349094914
Operations
What Does ESG Mean?
These business standards and principles are becoming both more commonplace and controversial.
January 13, 2023
Mfg Data
Operations
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
The amount of data that goes unanalyzed in a production facility is frightening.
January 10, 2023
In this undated photo provided by 84 Lumber Company, Joseph Hardy III poses for a picture.
Operations
Joseph Hardy, 84 Lumber Founder, Dies at 100
Hardy is credited with "rethinking the lumber business."
January 9, 2023
Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 picket after going on strike, May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The UAW union said it would schedule a vote on the company’s latest upgraded offer but it did not release any details of what is included in the offer.
Operations
CNH Workers Reject 'Last, Best and Final' Offer
The UAW workers previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises.
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 1 17 36 Pm
Operations
Building Materials Distributor C.H. Briggs to Shut Down
The company said efforts to restructure its relationship with its primary supplier were unsuccessful.
January 6, 2023
I Stock 1268552075 (1)
Operations
Worker Strikes, Union Elections Surged in 2022
Could it mark a turning point for organized labor?
January 6, 2023