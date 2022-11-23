Walter Relocates U.S. Headquarters

The company's new technology center will showcase digitally networked metal cutting.

Walter
Nov 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 23 At 9 10 25 Am
Walter

WAUKESHA, Wis. —  Walter USA has relocated its Americas technology center, along with the regional business operations, from Waukesha to Greer, South Carolina, to move closer to a growing customer base along with the strengthened manufacturing presence in the U.S.

Regional business operations relocated to the Greer facility as of Sept. 1. The new address is: Walter USA LLC, 1510 S. Batesville Road, Greer, South Carolina, 29650. Toll free: (800) 945-5554

The new technology center will showcase digitally networked metal cutting technology to provide customers with the latest advances in both testing and training opportunities. Both in-person and virtual training will be a core mission of the new facility, as well as the opportunity for customers to witness application testing on their components remotely, saving on time and travel costs.

“Combining our technology center with our round tool production not only improves efficiency but enhances the customer experience when they visit the technology center," said Walter Americas President Richard Garrick. "Upon visiting the new headquarters in Greer, our customers will be able to experience the latest from Walter not only in products, but also in manufacturing expertise.”

The new technology center and the addition of manufacturing capacity underscore Walter’s commitment to the U.S. market and supports the long-term growth strategy for the company in North America – a perfect fit to its GoGlobal 2025 strategy. Having a dedicated production facility in the U.S. will enable the company to provide both better responsiveness to customer demand as well as improve supply chain security.

The new technology center is expected to be complete in late 2023.

