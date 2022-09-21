Property Owners Settle PFAS Case for $54M

The chemicals were used in 3M's Scotchgard waterproofing product.

Sep 21, 2022
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via AP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.”

The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids.

The compounds are in a category known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They were long used in scores of industrial applications, don’t break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater.

“The settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate and meets the standards for preliminary approval,” U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said last week, setting a final fairness hearing for March 29.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2017 against 3M and Wolverine Worldwide, a footwear company based in Rockford, Michigan.

PFAS were used to make Scotchgard, a 3M waterproofing product used by Wolverine, which has a number of brands, including Hush Puppies, Merrell, Keds, Saucony and Chaco.

There is no dispute that decades ago Wolverine regularly dumped chemical-laced sludge in northern Kent County. PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because they last a long time in the environment.

In a written statement, 3M said details about how much each company is paying are confidential.

“The agreement resolves claims on behalf of the proposed classes without the need for further lengthy and expensive litigation,” the company said.

Wolverine said the settlement is a key step to "doing the right thing for our community.”

In 2019, Michigan authorities announced a $69.5 million deal with Wolverine that included an extension of public water to affected areas. Wolverine said Minnesota-based 3M was covering much of that agreement.

Latest in Operations
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
Property Owners Settle PFAS Case for $54M
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1183746168
Catalysts for Change
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 15 At 1 23 37 Pm
Global Industrial Releases Inaugural Governance Report
September 15, 2022
Schaedler Yesco CEO Greg Schaedler accepts an award for ranking among the region's fastest-growing companies.
Schaedler Yesco Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies
September 14, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1345894583
Operations
Five Ways Distributors Are Responding to Change in 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 21 At 8 55 06 Am
Operations
Grainger Anticipates Nearly $20B in Sales by 2025
I Stock 1183746168
Operations
Catalysts for Change
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 21 At 8 55 06 Am
Operations
Grainger Anticipates Nearly $20B in Sales by 2025
The distributor will outline its targets for the next three years at its annual investor day.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1183746168
Operations
Catalysts for Change
Ten leadership qualities to embrace in a post-pandemic world.
September 16, 2022
Job applicants at the 305 Second Chance Job & Resource Expo, Miami, June 10, 2022.
Operations
Most Distributors, Manufacturers Worried About Hiring in Coming Years
Some 2.6 million workers in those sectors are expected to retire in the next decade.
September 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 15 At 1 23 37 Pm
Operations
Global Industrial Releases Inaugural Governance Report
The company says responsible stewardship is an essential part of its mission.
September 15, 2022
Schaedler Yesco CEO Greg Schaedler accepts an award for ranking among the region's fastest-growing companies.
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies
The electrical distributor jumped 19 spots on the list.
September 14, 2022
Unnamed (3)
Operations
Protecting Workers Without Sacrificing Productivity
Companies no longer have to make that trade-off thanks to recent material handling innovations.
September 9, 2022
We Supply America Episode 1 First Supply 1
Operations
'We Supply America' Launches Second Season
The season premiere will feature First Supply.
September 7, 2022
I Stock 1307375430
Operations
Distributors Need to 'Unlearn' Pre-Pandemic Habits
More than half of respondents said the industry needs to address “antiquated” leadership.
August 30, 2022
I Stock 458291485
Operations
3M Bid for Lawsuit Protection Rejected by Judge
The ruling deals a setback to its efforts to resolve lawsuits over faulty earplugs.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 42 36 Pm
Operations
Cumulus Companies Chairman Stephen Cloud Dies at 73
Cloud was with the parent of IBT Industrial Solutions and Magnum Industrial Distributors for 50 years.
August 26, 2022
Pxl 20220617 204359079
Operations
Optimas Re-Opens Quality Lab
The facility will help meet growing demand for performance testing in the region.
August 25, 2022
A new category of durable, high-tech, all epoxy coating is dramatically increasing traction and improving safety in industrial settings.
Operations
Industrial Safety: Preventing Slips and Falls Virtually Everywhere
Durable safety coating is increasing traction and reducing maintenance.
August 23, 2022
Ge
Operations
GE Workers in Alabama Seek Union
The effort follows a union election at an Amazon facility in the state.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 39 13 Pm
Operations
Jergens Inc. Sells Distribution Subsidiary
Jergens aims to focus on its core manufacturing business.
August 22, 2022