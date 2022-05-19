ADI Opens New Global Headquarters

The company aims to "modernize our workplaces and optimize our business for continued growth."

May 19th, 2022
ADI
Adi Melville Outside
ADI

MELVILLE, N.Y. — ADI Global Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced Thursday that it has opened its new global headquarters and welcomed the team's recent return to office.

Located just a few miles from its previous headquarters in Melville, New York, the new ADI Support Center site was designed to foster innovation and encourage a collaborative work environment.

The new office, located at 275 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400 is the home to approximately 120 ADI team members across numerous departments, including marketing, operations, finance, IT and more. Occupying the fourth floor of the building, the 30,000-square-foot area features floor-to-ceiling windows and houses a variety of spaces including individual workstations, meeting rooms, huddle spaces, wellness rooms, a state-of-the art training room and kitchen area. Additional building amenities available to ADI team members include an onsite cafeteria, fitness center and electric car charging stations. 

"Opening our new headquarters is part of ADI's global vision and strategy to modernize our workplaces and optimize our business for continued growth. We're focused on designing work environments that incorporate a collaborative spirit and promote productivity, while having a positive impact on our teams," said Rob Aarnes, president of ADI Global Distribution. "Our Melville Support Center is an important site for ADI as it serves as our global headquarters. And we're excited and proud to welcome our teams back to our new facility."

The new ADI Melville Support Center features an environmentally sustainable design with eco-friendly lighting with natural light, LED bulbs, motion sensors and fixtures crafted from recycled cardboard, an energy-efficient heating and cooling system, reusable products, water-conserving plumbing fixtures, refillable water stations, energy star appliances, recycle stations and more. 

ADI Support Centers represent the company's corporate offices that provide support to its global business operations. In addition to its new Melville Support Center, ADI recently opened new Support Center sites in Dallas, Texas, Oldham, U.K., Breda, Netherlands, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and started construction on remodeling its Louisville, Kentucky, Support Center set to reopen later this year.

